Why we’re obsessed with this woman’s pitch-perfect MAFS roasts on TikTok.

Right now, everyone and their dog is watching and waiting to see how season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia will pan out.

The reality television series features cheating scandals, feuds, relationship breakdowns and some very bad behaviour that, on occasion, gets called out. Essentially, it's all very dramatic and whilst it might bring the masses joy (Read: me. MAFS brings me specifically a lot of joy), sometimes the craziness of the show is a little... staggering.

As someone who enjoys laughing at the absolutely ridiculous antics the brides and grooms on Married At First Sight get up to, I've also been tuning into the commentary online. And there's plenty of it. From the hysterical tweets to IG memes and TikTok roasts, it's been arguably the most entertaining season thus far. But one of the highlights has to be watching comedian and radio host Katie Lamb breaking down the most absurd moments from the season.

In her hilarious skits, Katie calls out the experts for their bizarre couple pairings and the over-top drama that each bride and groom brings.

And look, they're funny because... well, they're true. So painfully, awkwardly true. Case in point:

"I want to look at Tanya," the comedian says in one video, parodying the (ahem) experts choosing their matches.

"She's 32, she really wants to start a family ASAP, she's been cheated on in the past so her self-confidence is very, very low. Call me crazy, but let's match her up with Jock.

"This is an exciting match because Jock's a misogynistic prick. He doesn't want children. He doesn't want to settle down. He wants to live the bachelor lifestyle forever. He tends to say things like put a 'muzzle on your woman'. So yeah, no, I think this will be good," Katie deadpans.

This clip alone has amassed more than two million views and has received thousands of comments from fans of the show, who find the skits to be as much an insightful observation as a joke. Because, if we're being honest, Married At First Sight has a habit of pairing up brides and grooms with zero chemistry, similar interests or goals.

It's almost like... they're only on the show to stir drama?!

"I wouldn’t say I'm a 'fan' (of the show)," Katie told Yahoo Lifestyle. "More just addicted to the chaos!"

As for just how many people loved her now-viral impersonation?

"I was quite surprised with the reaction about this video," the comedian confessed. "I think it's got over 2.5 million views on TikTok and still counting."

The commentary from Katie has spurred debate about who 'Jock' and 'Tanya' could be, but unless you're living under a rock (no offence), it's pretty clear that the pair she's parodying are none other than this season's Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams, who are absolutely 2024's controversial couple.

Tori and Jack on Married At First Sight. Image: Nine.

In case you needed a reminder, Jack told fellow groom Jonathan Mccullough to "muzzle your woman," about Lauren Dunn. He's also been spectacularly exposed by his ex-girlfriend Courtney Jade, who he apparently broke up with to appear on Married At First Sight.

Courtney shared plenty of posts about Jack treating her unkindly, but in a new development, she claimed that the groom has cheated on his MAFS bride since leaving the experiment.

As for how she knows? She says that she was the one who slept with Jack, and no, you simply cannot make this stuff up.

"When he says he's into his wife but he comes home and sleeps with me and proceeds to break my heart again," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "... I shouldn't have done it but I did not know [sic] the disrespect or outcome of this show lessons were learnt and holy hell I have never dealt with such an awful person until I met him."

Alas, Jack and Tori have ignored quite literally all of the drama and claim to still be in a relationship. Heck, they even told Woman's Day they have plans to start a family together... Yep, we're just as confused as you.

Nevertheless, we're excited to see how this mess of a season will continue to unravel.

As for Katie, she has some predictions about how this season will end, telling Yahoo Lifestyle that every couple has the potential to make it out into the real world still together... but she doesn't reckon they actually will.

"I love Lucinda and Timothy has grown on me!" she said. "Lucinda is hilarious and I feel like they've got a genuine friendship brewing, but I'm hoping it might tick over to romantic at some point.

"I don't reckon any of them will go the distance though. That wouldn't make interesting television."

Too right.

Feature Image: Nine/ TikTok @KatieLamb929.