"Falling in love and making love." Married At First Sight's Sarah on her 'first time' with Telv.

What a better way to kick off the romance with champagne, oysters and a day on the boat?

This week was a special one for Married at First Sight’s Sarah Roza and her ‘hubby‘ Telv Williams.

Telv, a 33-year-old machinery technician, travelled from his home in Perth to spend time in Sarah’s Melbourne.

The beauty specialist took her TV husband out for a day on the boat and, for the first time that evening, the pair… reached another milestone. Maybe it was the oysters, but, yes, the pair then had sex for the first time.

“Prior to that night we’d get close and I’d stop us and say ‘No I’m just not feeling it yet,” Sarah, 38, told TheFIX.

She says she, like many, finds it difficult to have sex without first becoming emotionally invested.

Her last intimate relationship was 18 months ago and, this week, she finally felt she was ready to take it to the next level with Telv.

"I’m not someone who can just have sex with anyone. I’d rather just be with someone I have really strong feelings for," she said.

"For me it just feels so much nicer when I wanna 'make love' with my husband instead of wanting to 'have sex' with my husband."

Sarah said "making love" to her new husband was the perfect end to a perfect day.

"It was just nice just being in [my] bed feeling relaxed, and I just felt like we had the best day out," she said.

"It couldn’t have gone any better, and it was just the perfect ending to the day.

"I felt that we were falling in love and making love, not just having sex."