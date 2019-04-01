"We will be getting married this year": MAFS' Jules and Cam on their wedding plans.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

In a season plagued by cheating scandals, couple swapping and, erm, broken fruit bowls, the drama-free marriage between Married At First Sight’s Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson has been the proof of love we need.

From buying pot plants together to chatting about having children in the future, it’s been pretty obvious that Jules and Cam were going to be a MAFS success story.

And now, to make things official, Jules and Cam are engaged.

Yep, Jules and Cam are making their ~fake~ marriage official.

Honestly, it was worth watching approximately 9860 hours of this show just to see this moment:

So far, Jules and Cam are the second successful couple to come out of Married At First Sight’s six Australian seasons.

Bryce Mohr and Erin Bateman, who met on the second season of the show, are also still going strong.

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary last November.

