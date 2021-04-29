Jason from MAFS has been back on Instagram for 5 minutes and he’s offended everyone, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Jason from MAFS has been back on Instagram for five minutes and he’s already offended everyone.

So it looks like Married at First Sight producers have given Jason Engler access back to his Instagram, and they just... shouldn't have?

Engler shared a pic of himself at the pool yesterday, captioning it: "If you ran as much as your mouth you’d be in great shape 🤫🤐 #whatupdramaarmy," and yes, we think it's fair to say he's referencing fellow MAFS groom, Liam Cooper, who he went on a fat-phobic, bi-phobic rant about late last year.

The video, that was leaked by So Dramatic earlier this month showed Jason saying: “Georgia’s husband is a full blown homosexual. He’s ugly, he’s chubby, he does not go to the gym.”

And, while he did apologise at the time (briefly in a statement to the Daily Mail), based on his latest Instagram caption it seems he's not quite ready to move on.

2. “He was a bit of a s**t bloke.” Elly Miles is getting rather honest about Frazer and their Bachelorette break up.

Elly Miles got very candid about her ex-relationship with Frazer Neate on The Real House Husbands podcast this week, and she really didn't hold back.

She started off by telling hosts, Tim Sattler and Rod Jones, that their relationship "was just the best thing ever until he got out of quarantine and went back into the real world".

"This is a bit of a quote from him, but he kept saying ‘I still want everyone to know that it’s the same Frazer,’ and I think he had a bit of an ego going on, like he was the top dog in Brisbane, and I think he just wanted to uphold that in Brisbane," she said.

"The moment he got out of the Bachie bubble, everything started to go downhill, but for me it wasn’t a bubble, it was my life."

She also addressed the cheating allegations that were circulating towards the end of their relationship by saying he never admitted it, and that she's ultimately grateful for the relationship regardless.

“Even though I went through a really s**t time with Frazer and what I went through afterwards, I had anxiety and I’ve had to dig deep to overcome some trust issues that I’ve had as a result. I’m on the road to being more self-aware and so connected.

“Thank f**k I went through all that s**t,” she continued.

“While it was fucked at the time, it’s going to be okay.”

Oh, and she also added that “he might have been a bit of a s**t bloke, but he was a great lesson.”

3. “We just got MARRIED and we’re very chuffed.” Hannah Gadsby announces her new wife.

Hannah Gadsby has just introduced us to her new wife in the most low-key way possible.

On Thursday, the comedian uploaded a photo to Twitter of herself and her new wife, Jenny, alongside the caption: "I’d like to introduce all y’all to Jenny."

"She’s a producer extraordinaire. She’s funny and very talented at reciting facts. We just got MARRIED and we are very chuffed. This is me gushing. I’m full of very positive feelings. Thanks to all y’all who voted for marriage equality," she said.

Now, Jaimie has apparently broken her contract to give a really long, two-part interview with gossip pod So Dramatic! to share 'the truth' about her experience on reality TV.

In total the two eps are nearly three hours, which is... a lot, especially considering she was on the show for precisely a week. It's a really full-on chat, and clearly cathartic for Jaimie to share her side of things as a way of putting it behind her.

In the interview, she shares her side of many of her most memorable moments on the show.

Her first appearance on MAFS was at her wedding to Chris, which was automatically... not great. She criticised his hair and a number of other things early on, which became an ongoing storyline.

"I think watching it back I was probably just as shocked as the people that were watching with us," she explained of her wedding day episode.

"There're things that I did say, so coming down the aisle when I said 'uh oh, the hair', I meant it, because you know he hadn't yet turned around and first impressions are exactly that. You see someone and you're like 'oh my god', but a haircut doesn't make a person so the fact that that kinda got turned into this big storyline is ridiculous."

Jaimie said her comments after their vows, such as those about not usually liking nose rings, were due to being asked certain questions by producers.

"I honestly said nothing bad about Chris on the wedding day at all and I think that I felt like the producers were pissed at me for not saying enough and not causing enough drama... they asked questions in a certain way to then be able to frame it differently. So when I said 'I'm not a nose ring kind of girl but you know, that's fine and I'm glad he could be how he is', they can easily cut that too 'I'm not a nose ring kind of girl'."

