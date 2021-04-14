The biggest storyline of last night's MAFS reunion dinner didn't make it to air.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



For weeks now, there's been a disturbing Married At First Sight storyline taking place not on our TV screens, but across social media, involving a leaked video, homophobia and fat-shaming.

In early April, a video featuring MAFS groom Jason was leaked. It was filmed three days before the final vows were filmed in December, and showed Jason ranting about cast mate Liam, while Georgia (Liam's 'wife') and Johnny laugh.

Jason called Liam "ugly", "fat" and chubby", said "Georgia is way hotter than him" and questioned Liam's identity as a bisexual man, saying he was a "full-blown homosexual".

The expectation was for this to be finally addressed on-air at the cast reunion, the first half of which aired on Wednesday night, because we know Liam brought it up.

But when the episode went to air, it became clear these conversations were cut.

The storyline was totally absent from the episode.

Now Liam, the subject of Jason's taunts, has gone rogue on Snapchat to call out not just his cast mates, but editors and producers for cutting everything to do with it.

"F***ing disgusting."

"How in god's name are you guys covering this edit up?" he began in his response, viewable on So Dramatic's Instagram page, saying the beginning of the night was dominated by conversations between Liam and the three in the video.

"That video was f***ing disgusting and tonight at the very start of the dinner party we all went to town.

"I questioned Jason about the video, I pulled Georgia up on this video, Jason just sat there with a f***ing smug look on his face and didn't even want to talk about it."

Following Wednesday's episode, Liam uploaded an Instagram post thanking Alana for being a good friend.

There's still one reunion episode to air, on Sunday night, so there's a chance this could all come to light then but... somehow, we doubt it will.

