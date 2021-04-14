The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Oh. So there's a whole... other cheating scandal.

"This is so shocking and unexpected."

Jason on the other hand doesn't want to "attack Alana" when she walks in and, mate. You didn't text HER back. Why would you be attacking her at all??

Jake is explaining to the other contestants how when he moved to Perth, he only saw Beck twice in 20 days. Which according to our calculations, leaves 18 days for kissing other gewls.

That's when Beck arrives, and yeah, in case you were wondering, you can see her vulva.

Expert Mel does some psychoanalysis on Beck's dress and, lady. Her husband kissed another woman, so she's wearing a hot dress it's not that complicated??

"The slit represents a broken heart..."

But not even Beck's vulva stops the room like Bryce and Melissa's entrance.

Coco explains to the camera that it's "so frosty" she "needed mittens" and someone give this woman a book deal.

Bryce politely says: "Sam, how are ya?"

And Sam says: "Gonzo".

In reference to Bryce's nose.

So. That's where we're at.

And we wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

BUT DINNER IS F*KN SERVED.

The experts seem to be unsure if Cam is showing up at all and it's like... why don't you know who's coming?

You need to ask people to RSVP. For catering purposes.

Jo is working hard to understand why Liam didn't greet Georgia when he walked in, and her commitment to the gossip is honestly incomparable.

"Remember me? We've never met."

Alana tells her friends how Jason broke up with her via text, and Jason, who is sitting right there, would like it on the record that he did not.

Because they were never together. And how can literally none of you agree on what went down in your own relationships?? It was like a month ago?

Patrick is getting very excited for someone to start s**t with Bryce... but suddenly, Cam walks in.

Unacceptable.

We're legitimately overwhelmed.

We still need to address:

- Bryce's secret girlfriend

- Jake cheating on Beck with someone at the table

- Cam ghosting multiple women

And we're hyperventilating.

Sam decides to confront Cam about being mean about him behind his back and Cam is all "I just came here to enjoy a pork belly" and it's like... why.

Sam repeatedly calls him a "flog" which confuses Alessandra.

"I HAVE FEELINGS."

Mel has to translate for her but honestly, she doesn't have time for Alessandra's interruptions.

KEEP UP ALESSANDRA. THE MAN IS A FLOG.

Samantha decides to bring up the time Cam ghosted Coco - and in case he didn't hear her she spells it out.

"G.O.H.T. GHOSTED."

Girl wot.

Jason shakes his head muttering "what is wrong with people" and Jason.

That's literally the whole premise of this show. Exploring that question.

Alana then shouts that Coco was hanging out with Cam while they were both still married and in Cam's defence, this is why he was late.

To avoid... this.

They tried to entice him with the pork belly. But it wasn't worth it.

"Let a man enjoy his meal??"

Samantha continues to yell and those poor waiters.

Someone then turns the conversation on to Melissa and Bryce and Melissa reveals that she spoke to Bryce's secret girlfriend bleep directly.

"This is legit quite sad."

That's when Booka pipes up and says she heard from a work friend (??) that Bryce told his secret girlfriend to speak to Melissa and say they're not together anymore, so she doesn't look like the 'other woman'.

But Melissa is MAD. That people keep shouting TRUE THINGS for NO REASON.

"It's very rude."

Everyone wants to know what the secret girlfriend said to Melissa, but she's having none of it.

In the background you can hear Jo's faint voice cry, "But I want to know".

Same, Jo. Same.

Melissa decides to deflect, asking Beck and Jake why their relationship ended (har har).

"I think it starts with a kiss, Jake," Beck says, with her vulva exposed.

"With Booka."

HE WHAT NOW.

On New Year's Eve, Jake kissed Booka on the lips. But as friends. But on the lips. And Beth filmed it.

And put it on Instagram.

OK. Why?

Jake says that Beck was ignoring him (in his defence, she was at the hospital with her fictional dog) and that's why he kissed Booka.

Bryce is very pleased with himself.

That's not how it... works.