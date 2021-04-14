The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Oh. So there's a whole... other cheating scandal.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.
HUSH NOW IT'S THE REUNION DINNER PARTY. Which is apparently different to the final dinner party. Which was last week.
But we digress.
Have a gander at the trailer for tonight's chaotic episode of MAFS. Post continues after video.
It's been two months since the couples left the experiment, and everyone is back to fight (with Bryce) one last time.
And hey just a quick question.
Why does Russel always get this edit?
Patrick and Belinda tell us they're still together and yes they're dressing matching and someone has to tell Belinda you don't have to do that when you're in a relationship.
Top Comments