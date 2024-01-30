Revenge porn scandals and convenient breakups: All the MAFS 2024 gossip in one place.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia has officially kicked off and the drama is already next level.

Every year, millions of us tune in to watch the chaos unfold between fake brides and grooms. We get cheating scandals, feuds, relationship breakdowns, and did we mention a whole lot of drama?

The MAFS season may have only just kicked off, but that hasn't stopped the gossip mill from turning.

Here is all the drama that's happened... so far!

MAFS bride Lauren Dunn used to date AFL star Ryan Crowley.

And the timing of their breakup is just a little bit suspicious.

Lauren, who is one of the many brides tying the knot this year, reportedly ended her relationship with AFL star Ryan Crowley back in May.

MAFS bride Lauren Dunn used to date AFL star Ryan Crowley. Image: Instagram @lauren_funn_.

While she's refused to comment on the breakup, Perth Now reported that she said, "the relationship had simply run its course" and that the pair still "remain on good terms".

Either way, we hope she has found exactly what she's looking for on MAFS, but considering the show's history and the rumours circulating about the newest season, our hopes are not very high...

There's not one villain on Married At First Sight 2024. There are SIX.

You read that correctly.

Six villains will be on the 11th season of MAFS and we could not be more ready.

According to So Dramatic, it's looking like there's going to be some never-before-seen beef among the brides and grooms, and "absolutely abhorrent" behaviour playing out on our screens.

Married at First Sight 2023 bride Melinda Willis told Hit Network's The Pulse with Seany B & Emma G that "this season is going to take it to the next level".

"I have heard on the grapevine that this year there's not one or two villains, there's six of them," she said.

"... I'm so excited, I've got my popcorn ready!" Us too, girl!

MAFS contestants have to abide by much stricter rules this year.

Considering how... off the charts... participants have been in seasons past, reports are claiming that the 2024 cast must abide by some seriously strict rules.

Many might recall The Bachelor cast being offered a $5,000 bonus to stay quiet on the outcome of the show. It looks like this season of Married At First Sight is going to follow suit.

"I wouldn't be surprised if MAFS put something like that in and if not, I think they should," Melinda said on The Pulse with Seany B & Emma G.

A record number of runaway brides and grooms.

It started with Simon Flocco, an Adelaide-based restaurant manager, who decided to pull out of the show just days before his wedding.

Now it looks like several participants abruptly quit the show – and while we don't know exactly who just yet, reports say at least one of the brides is among them.

"She was having none of it, and I think she was regretting ever signing up for the show," an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

Simon Flocco was a participant on MAFS 2024 before departing the show. Image: Instagram @_floccoo.

As such, MAFS producers' plans have been "derailed" multiple times.

According to reports, things ended up working out, but only because casting producers could find last-minute replacements. It looks like these replacements have been brought in as intruders.

Another revenge porn scandal.

Yeah. It's happened again – this time, with a groom to be the one facing backlash, it seems.

According to reports, one husband on the show shared intimate snaps of his ex at a gym. And while we don't know yet who the groom is, it looks like a MAFS co-star will call him out.

The show's relationship expert John Aiken has also shared that the upcoming series will see brides and grooms airing each other's dirty laundry.

"I often think loose lips sink ships," he told Daily Mail Australia. "In this series, people often air dirty laundry when they shouldn't and there are consequences to that."

Oh, and another cheating scandal.

Are we really surprised at this point?

One groom, reports Daily Mail Australia, will find out during filming that his bride had a secret rendezvous. With another groom? Guess we'll find out!

But according to reports, he was "heartbroken" when he learned of the betrayal.

"The cheating scandal only came out because [someone] decided to betray their friend in an attempt to bring in some drama," an insider said.

