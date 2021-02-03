British people are obsessing over Married At First Sight Australia. And the tweets are hilarious.

Last month, the UK entered its third nation-wide lockdown.

Residents were ordered to stay at home, unless they need to go out for "essential purposes" until at least February 22, after the country's daily confirmed cases surpassed 60,000.

For the millions of people currently stuck at home, our very best (most chaotic) season of Married at First Sight, season six, is currently airing on the UK network Channel Four.

In season six, we were introduced to many memorable faces. Some include, power couple Jules and Cam, cyclone Cyrell, Jessika Power, Lizzie Sobinoff, Martha and Michael and Ines, to name a few.

And throughout the season, there were many, many cooked moments. Halfway through the season, newcomers arrived (you might remember Susie Pearl and Dan Webb). And the biggest drama of them all: when Jess and Dan got together despite being in other 'marriages'.

Right now, our friends across the sea, including singer Sam Smith, are obsessing over the season. Here are some of their best reactions to the show.

