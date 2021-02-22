Cheating and a love triangle with the new Trish: All the MAFS 2021 gossip in one place.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

It's 2021, and Married at First Sight is back and somehow, more dramatic than ever.

This year, we'll be following nine couples on their search for Instagram followers love against the odds. And by "against the odds" we mean the eye-watering 6.6 per cent success rate of the previous Aussie couples.

Yikes.

It's terrible, and we can't look away. So, ahead of its premiere tonight, we thought we'd round up all the juicy gossip you've gotta get around ASAP.

The groom who tries to get it on with an expert.

According to the Daily Mail, this season is set to feature a shocking twist. And it involves the new sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

Side note: You can find everything we know about Alessandra over here.



Apparently one of the grooms, who has now been identified as 44-year-old businessman James, ends up confessing that he's 'fallen for another woman'.

He then announces he's 'in love' with Alessandra, which supposedly leaves his bride and the production crew... speechless.

Just to make things even more awkward (yep, it gets worse), Alessandra calls him out on it, saying she thinks it was 'completely disrespectful'.

And yeah, she's not wrong.

"He always expected to be matched with someone more on his level in terms of status, career and wealth – and the person closest to his level is Alessandra," an anonymous source New Idea.

"Joanne is a single mum trying to support three kids off a hairdresser’s wage, that shops at Kmart, and he’s a multimillionaire – it was always going to be difficult."

Seems a little irrational, but who are we to judge? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The bride and groom who... already know each other.

Apparently two MAFS stars already knew each other well before they met on the show, and this should be interesting to watch play out...

According to the Daily Mail, Charity CEO Jake Edwards, 31, and Perth musician Booka Nile, 31, knew each other fairly well prior to filming, as the pair worked together on Booka's music project, Sonic Minds.

Thankfully, the experts didn't pair the two together, as that would go completely against the entire premise of marrying at FIRST sight, but we may get a glimpse into their relationship at dinner parties and group meetings.

Booka and James. Image: Nine

The groom who cheated on his fiancée six weeks before their wedding.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, former AFL player Jake Edwards allegedly cheated on his fiancée six weeks before their wedding, and this doesn't look so good for his future wife.

According to Jake's MAFS bio, he was "previously engaged" and "ended the relationship when he realised he didn’t love her anymore".

But a friend of his ex fiancée, Paige, said she actually ended things after she discovered he had been cheating on her for three months.

She told So Dramatic! host, Megan Pustetto that "Jake had been cheating on Paige for over three months and at the same time acting like everything was fine, telling her that he loved her and that he can't wait to make her his wife".

"Paige found messages to other women on his phone just six weeks before they were due to walk down the aisle. She kicked him out immediately."

The friend also said Paige only found out Jake was going on the show when the rest of Australia did.

"Who could possibly get ready for a wedding when he [Jake Edwards] was supposed to be marrying the love of his life nine months prior?? It’s just selfish. Paige is devastated. I can’t believe he would go on a show so quickly after what he did to her," they explained.

"And it’s going to bring up a lot of hurt and past trauma for her to see the man that she was supposed to be marrying, marrying someone else, and on national television."

Pustetto also shared several Instagram stories on the So Dramatic! Instagram page which don't exactly paint Jake in the best light.

"The lies have started… get ready for all the bullshit that comes from his mouth everyone," one of the captions reads.

We can only predict there'll be more on this story to come once the show has aired - so stay tuned.

