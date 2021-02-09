Where to find all the MAFS 2021 contestants on Instagram before all the drama starts.

Buckle in folks, another wild season of Married At First Sight is coming our way. And just between us, we're still recovering from the all-star reunion.

The show's eighth season, which kicks off on February 22, will see a fresh batch of contestants marry a complete stranger on reality TV, in the hopes of joining one of only three MAFS couples that are actually still together.

Channel Nine are also throwing a new expert into the mix this season, certified clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. And there's already a rumoured twist that involves her.

Video via Channel Nine.

Ahead of the new season, we've rounded up everything we know about the MAFS 2021 cast and (more importantly) where to find them on Instagram.

Ps. we already have our favourites (and yes they're the ones with the dogs).

MAFS Booka Nile, 31, WA.

Heavy metal fans may recognise Booka, who sings and plays keyboard for Perth Make Them Suffer. She's also a vocalist and guitarist in indie-pop band Internet Friends and is part of the team behind mental health project, Sonic Minds.

MAFS Rebecca Zemek, 27, WA.

Beck is a 27-year-old businesswoman from Perth, who recently separated from her AFL player fiancé after 10 years together.

MAFS Samantha Jayne, 31, ACT.

Samantha is a Canberra-based property developer who describes her looks as a "little bit of Aussie bogan". She's also a mum to two boys and owns several businesses in her hometown.

MAFS Belinda Vickers, 29, VIC.

Belinda is a door-to-door sales representative from Victoria who lives with her cat. Fun fact: she's never had a boyfriend or been in a relationship, so marrying a complete stranger on national TV is going to be a pretty big step.

MAFS Connie ‘Coco’ Stedman, 30, NSW.

Coco is a former police officer-turned-Pilates instructor who owns KX Pilates Miranda in southern Sydney. She also used to be married, but it only lasted six months "because she always felt she was running second to her mother-in-law".

MAFS Alana Lister, 30, QLD.

Alana is a 30-year-old teacher from the Gold Coast who's been single for three years. According to her Channel Nine bio, she's all about girl-power and supporting women, which we love to see.

MAFS Joanne ‘Jo’ Todd, 39, VIC.

Joanne is a 39-year-old Barber from Victoria who is described as a "hot mum who loves her work and her three sons".

MAFS Beth Moore, 39, WA.

Beth is a 39-year-old retail worker and student from Perth. According to her Channel Nine bio, she's always wanted kids but is worried she may not have enough time.

MAFS Melissa, 31, VIC.

Melissa is a 31-year-old Workplace Trainer who has never been on a date.

At this stage, Melissa's Instagram remains a bit of a mystery. But you can check out her Channel Nine bio here.

Image: Channel Nine.

MAFS Jake Edwards, 32, VIC.

Jake is a former AFL player who previously played for Melbourne’s Carlton Football Club.

He's now the CEO of mental health charity, Outside the Locker Room, and has previously opened up about his own struggles with depression and anxiety in the media.

MAFS Bryce Ruthven, 31, ACT.

If you live in Canberra, you might have heard Bryce's voice before. The 31-year-old is a radio announcer at Canberra radio station HIT 104.7FM. He also recently split from his fiancé and is looking for someone to settle down with.

MAFS James Susler, 44, VIC.

James is divorced father of three who owns a prestige car company in Melbourne. He also enjoys the finer things in life like luxury cars and designer clothes.

MAFS Brett Helling, 31, VIC.

Brett is an electrician and psychology student from Victoria who also volunteers with the Salvation Army to assist the homeless. According to his Channel Nine bio, he dreams of opening a treatment centre to help the vulnerable.

MAFS Cameron Dunne, 32, VIC.

Cameron is a crane operator from Victoria. But don't let his tattoos and shaved head fool you, here's actually a "teddy bear". He also has some trust issues after being cheated on in the past.

MAFS Samuel Carraro, 32, VIC.

Sam is a construction worker and clothing brand owner from Victoria. He's been single for three years and is looking to find someone who has "good family values" and has "had a crack at life" and chased a dream.

MAFS Jason Engler, 35, QLD.

Jason is a construction estimator from Queensland who likes to party. He was also cheated on by all three of his ex-girlfriends.

MAFS Patrick Dwyer, 27, VIC.

Patrick is a 27-year-old personal trainer who's been unlucky in love. He's also a fitness fanatic and has competed nationally in power lifting.

MAFS Russell, 37, SA.

Russell is a 37-year-old diesel mechanic who is apparently happiest when he's downing a beer and eating a steak.

He's been single for the last four years and during his last relationship he proposed to a stranger on a holiday in Las Vegas as a joke but ended up dating her. They later got married, but it only lasted a year.

Russell also doesn't seem to have an Instagram account but you can check out his Channel Nine bio here.

Image: Nine.

Married At First Sight premieres on Monday, February 22 on Channel Nine.

Feature Image: Instagram.