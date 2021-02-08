MAFS set to have a ‘shocking twist’ that precisely no one wants to see on telly, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh god. MAFS has a ‘shocking twist’ that precisely no one wants to see on telly.

Buckle in folks, it looks like we're in for another wild season of Married At First Sight. Because... of course we are.

According to the Daily Mail, this season is set to feature a shocking twist. And it involves the new sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. Dun Dun Dunn.

Apparently one of the grooms ends up confessing that he's 'fallen for another woman'.

He then announces that he's 'in love' with Alessandra, which supposedly leaves his bride and the production crew "speeches".

And just to make things even more awkward (yep, it gets worse), Alessandra calls him out on it, saying that she thinks it was 'completely disrespectful'.

And yeah, she's not wrong.

Of course this is all just rumours as nothing has officially been confirmed.

But either way, we're sure we'll be in for plenty of drama when the new season airs on February 22 on Channel Nine.

