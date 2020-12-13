A heavy metal singer and an AFL player: Everything we know about the MAFS 2021 cast.

Hold onto your wine glasses because a new season of Married At Frist Sight is hitting our screens next year.

And no, we're not talking about the All-Stars reunion, which is already serving up a boatload of drama.

The show's eighth season, which kicks off in 2021, will see a fresh batch of contestants try to find love (and Insta fame) on national TV.

While none of the contestants have officially been confirmed yet, the show's latest trailer does give us a pretty good idea of who will appear. And by the looks of it, we're in for a real mixed bag.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of Married At First Sight. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

Here's everything we know about the MAFS 2021 cast.

Jake Edwards, pretty much confirmed.

Former AFL player Jake Edwards was one of the first contestants believed to be joining the cast of the upcoming season. The 32-year-old, who previously played for Melbourne’s Carlton Football Club, is shown riding the train in the latest trailer.

Jake is also the founder of a not-for-profit organisation called Outside The Locker Room and has previously spoken about his experience with anxiety and depression.

"There is a four-year period post my AFL career where I just ran away, I just pushed people away. Friends, family, I stopped going to birthdays, Christmases," he told the ABC in January this year.

"If I wasn't drinking every weekend, it was every few days, which ultimately led me [to] drug abuse as well. I needed to find that feeling again of being valued, and that's what I guess the alcohol and drug abuse fulfilled in my life."

According to the Daily Mail, Edwards gets partnered up with bride Beck Zemek.

Image: Channel Nine.