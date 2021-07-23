News
fashion

There's never been a better time to buy these comfy lounge sets.

With almost half the country in lockdown, it seems only appropriate to support the economy with a little retail therapy. But as most of us are at home (whether we want to be or not) and it's freezing outside, comfortable pieces are at the top of our wish list.

Over the past year, lounge sets have become the most sought-after items of clothing, and for good reason. Not only do they look good for Zoom meetings and encounters with the delivery man - but they're also so goddamn comfy. 

Watch: Things you never say in 2021. Post continues below.

Whether you own a few pairs and want to buy more or are just getting on board with the trend (don't worry, it's not going anywhere), here are our favourite picks, including plenty on sale.

M.N.G Milan Top $24.46, and Trousers, $48.96.

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Curve Violetta Cami & Cardi Twin Set, $34.99.

Image: The Iconic.

ST MRLO Soul Knit Hoodie $62.96, and Pants, $125.92.

Image: The Iconic.

Soon Maternity Luxe Lounge Set, $99.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Body Organic Cotton Crop Tank, $27.99 and Lounge Pants, $41.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Nude Lucy Carter Classic Oversize Sweat and Trackpants, $48.96 each.

Image: The Iconic.

M&S COLLECTION Cotton Long Sleeve Hoodie and Cuffed Joggers, $32.50 each.

Image: M&S.

M&S COLLECTION Flexifit™ Lounge Hoodie, $42.50 and Wide Leg Pant, $39.

Image: M&S.

Cotton On Body Super Soft Button Down Tank, $20.99, and Bed Pant, $24.49.

Image: Cotton On.

Cotton On Curve Super Soft Long Sleeve Crew and Slim Fit Pant, $20.99 each.

Image: Cotton On.

Uniqlo Fluffy Soft Mock Neck Sweater and Straight Pants, $39.90 each.

Image: Uniqlo.

Bed Threads 100% Linen Long Sleeve Shirt, $90, and Pants, $100.

Image: Bed Threads.

Feature image: M&S, Cotton On, The Iconic and Mamamia.

