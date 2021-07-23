There's never been a better time to buy these comfy lounge sets.

With almost half the country in lockdown, it seems only appropriate to support the economy with a little retail therapy. But as most of us are at home (whether we want to be or not) and it's freezing outside, comfortable pieces are at the top of our wish list.
Over the past year, lounge sets have become the most sought-after items of clothing, and for good reason. Not only do they look good for Zoom meetings and encounters with the delivery man - but they're also so goddamn comfy.
Watch: Things you never say in 2021. Post continues below.
Whether you own a few pairs and want to buy more or are just getting on board with the trend (don't worry, it's not going anywhere), here are our favourite picks, including plenty on sale.
M.N.G Milan Top $24.46, and Trousers, $48.96.
Cotton On Curve Violetta Cami & Cardi Twin Set, $34.99.
ST MRLO Soul Knit Hoodie $62.96, and Pants, $125.92.
Soon Maternity Luxe Lounge Set, $99.95.
Cotton On Body Organic Cotton Crop Tank, $27.99 and Lounge Pants, $41.99.
Nude Lucy Carter Classic Oversize Sweat and Trackpants, $48.96 each.
M&S COLLECTION Cotton Long Sleeve Hoodie and Cuffed Joggers, $32.50 each.
M&S COLLECTION Flexifit™ Lounge Hoodie, $42.50 and Wide Leg Pant, $39.
Cotton On Body Super Soft Button Down Tank, $20.99, and Bed Pant, $24.49.
Cotton On Curve Super Soft Long Sleeve Crew and Slim Fit Pant, $20.99 each.
Uniqlo Fluffy Soft Mock Neck Sweater and Straight Pants, $39.90 each.
Bed Threads 100% Linen Long Sleeve Shirt, $90, and Pants, $100.
Read more fashion articles here:
- ROADTEST: 'I went searching for the perfect curvy lingerie set. Here's what I found.'
- According to Gen Z, there are 5 new rules of style. Are you keeping up?
- 'I can never find good jeans for tall girls. So I tried out 6 different styles.'
Feature image: M&S, Cotton On, The Iconic and Mamamia.Calling all home-cooks! Like a $50 gift voucher for your thoughts? For your chance, take our quick survey .