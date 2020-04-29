The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Everything we know about the rumour The Bachelor’s Locky Gilbert and MAFS’ Aleks Markovic are dating.

Well. This certainly isn’t the reality TV star crossover we were expecting. Apparently this year’s Bachelor Locky Gilbert and Married At First Sight star Aleks Markovic might be dating.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair have been spending time together in Perth, after Locky returned home when production of The Bachelor halted due to COVID-19.

The 30-year-old Australian Survivor star apparently met the 27-year-old real estate agent through mutual friends and Locky is now following her on Instagram.

Locky even reportedly appeared in the background of Aleks’ Instagram Live interview with boxer Kyron Dryden on Saturday. He apparently stepped out of the shot very quickly but several fans commented asking, “Wasn’t that the Bachelor?”

But before we start questioning what this might mean for the next season of The Bachelor, Aleks has denied there is anything romantic going on between them.

“I was with Locky on Saturday night. He’s a friend of a friend, super nice guy,” she told the publication.

Locky, on the other hand, is yet to comment on their relationship.

In the meantime, production of The Bachelor is still on a break, so it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

2. “Sorry I robbed us of $100k.” Lego Masters’ Summer on why she disappeared from the competition.

If you were watching Lego Masters on Sunday night, you may have noticed contestant Summer disappeared halfway through the episode, leaving her partner to finish the build by herself.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old shared the reason why she had to leave halfway through the challenge on Instagram, explaining she was experiencing bad chest pains.

“A few people have asked why I disappeared into thin air mid build – unfortunately I was having really bad chest pains and went off to hospital just to be safe,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and her partner, Iona, in the hospital.

“Health is always a priority and she was a trooper to keep on building,” she continued.

“Thanks for all the messages of support, I’m recovered and I hope Iona is too after building all alone! #sorryirobbedusof100k.”

Summer previously told 9Entertainment that she started to feel unwell during the show and stepped out to get some air.

“I took a step back to recover. Producers wouldn’t let me go back and build. It was unfortunate,” she said.

Host Hamish Blake also told the publication that the situation was a “first for the show”.

“We’ve never had anyone be sick on the show before… We’ve never seen a team lose a teammate to sickness halfway through a build,” he said.

We’re glad to hear Summer has made a recovery.

3. “Countdown is on.” Jasmine Stefanovic shares a rare pregnancy update on Instagram.

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic’s wife, Jasmine Stefanovic née Yarbrough, is weeks away from giving birth to their first child.

The shoe designer who married Stefanovic back in 2018, uploaded a photo to her Instagram stating that the “countdown is on”.

The couple met in 2016 when Karl had taken a two-month sabbatical, after the fallout from his breakup with his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn, while Jasmine, a decade his junior, was still living in LA.

Since then, they’ve fielded many scandals along the way, starting from when the couple were forced to go public with their relationship in 2017 when they were pictured in Bora Bora on James Packer’s yacht.

They married in a lavish three-day wedding extravaganza in San Jòse del Cabo, Mexico, in December 2018.

The ceremony took place at a small chapel at the One&Only Palmilla Resort, where the couple reportedly booked two villas costing approximately $11,600 and $15,000 per night.

Karl has three children with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn; Jackson, 20, Ava, 13 and River, 12.

4. Gogglebox's Isabelle Silbery on self-isolating with her new boyfriend, who she met just before lockdown.

Gogglebox's Isabelle Silbery has shared that she's self-isolating with her new boyfriend, Alex Richards, who she met shortly before the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing the news with The Advertiser, she said, "I was seeing a guy pre-coronavirus and things were developing well so we have decided to self-isolate together at my house.

"It's a bit of a social experiment but we are really looking after each other during this anxious time. Things are going well so far."

"We've had some ups and downs... some days full of anxiety about our jobs... juggling working from home and filming and also having my son. We've worked through and supported each other through it all... panic attacks, trivia nights, home cooked dinners and at home date nights," she later told Mamamia.

"It's important for me to do my own visibility to self work (learning from my mistakes in past relationships and keeping on top of my mental health) and at the same time allow someone to see me truly and trust them... day in day out. Trackies, Netflix sessions, bin night and ALL of the things which I believe bonds people on a deeper level.What I'm learning through this experience is important not just for me but for all women. Be ok with yourself first and be courageous to let another see you. If we can get through COVID we can get through anything!”

Silbery broke up with her boyfriend of seven months, Luke Gordon, in December 2019.

“2020 hasn’t exactly started as I’d anticipated. The national heartbreak over the bushfires just compounded my existing personal heartbreak as Luke & I broke up before Christmas," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I don’t want to go into details but it’s enough to say that we both love each other, and now my little boy and I are adjusting to this new normal.

“Letting him go has hit me hard. It’s easy, in a break-up, to project a lot of stuff on to the other person but actually, I’ve realised that this is an invitation to understand myself better. It’s made me see that I have more work to do than perhaps I even realised: on my historical trauma, my self-awareness and many other things,” the reality star continued.

5. Inside the rumour that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to “family sources” who spoke to TMZ, the 25-year-old model is said to be around 20 weeks pregnant and doesn’t yet know the sex of the baby.

The couple, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015, are currently spending their time in self-isolation on the Hadid family’s Pennsylvania farm.

Although the couple have recently shared photos to Instagram celebrating Hadid’s 25th birthday alongside her younger sister, 23-year-old model Bella, there has been no comment from the couple about the rumoured pregnancy.

Back in February, Hadid opened up about her hopes of having children in the future.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modelling,” she told i-D Magazine.

“I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking.”

If the couple are indeed expecting their first child, Malik, 27, will become the third One Direction member to become a father, following Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

