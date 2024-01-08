Lizzie Sobinoff had a weird feeling postpartum. She found out there was bugs ‘living inside’ her.

We first met Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Vega-Sobinoff in 2019, after she appeared on Married At First Sight and subsequently won the hearts of the nation.

Four years on, she's living her best life with her husband Alex Vega and their newborn baby, who was born in November 2023.

But just recently the reality TV star gave fans a health update after spending the first few days of 2024 in the hospital and narrowly avoiding intensive care.

Last week, Lizzie told followers that she was in hospital from Saturday until Thursday after she "found out I had some very nasty bugs living in me from birth."

"I had an infection for all the duration of my postpartum and my results had come back from a swab that resulted in a phone call on Friday afternoon," she wrote, adding she was then required to stay in hospital for six days while on a "drip for antibiotics."

"The bugs I have could lead to [an] ICU stay if not treated and very scary consequences if they reach my organs," she continued.

"I should have [spoken] up earlier that things weren't right. I just didn't know what to expect postpartum."

Elizabeth Sobinoff shared she found bugs "living inside" her body. Image: Instagram @lizalizzieelizabeth.

Lizzie finished off by telling her followers she was relieved to have gotten rid of whatever was inside of her.

"Still, at least they found the bugs before something really bad could have happened to me," she said.

Whilst the reality star has not elaborated on her scary hospital trip, it does look like she is on the mend after a pretty rough start to the year and the birth of her first child on November 8, 2023.

While Lizzie is still yet to disclose the name of her baby girl, she shared a faceless photo of her daughter following her birth in a post that she caption: "I have never been happier. My everything. A love so strong. Pure bliss."

In another post, she wrote "She is absolute perfection to me. She is everything to me. I’m so in love with our daughter. Words cannot express my love for her."

The father of Lizzie's baby is her husband Alexander Vega who she first publicly shared with the world in April 2022 and again in August 2022 to announce their engagement.

The MAFS alum shared she preferred not to disclose the identity of her now-husband, to avoid criticism.

"As a whole, I'm incredibly private, I did reality TV a lifetime ago. I'm so protective over my partner and there are so many negative, gossiping people out there, that go out of their way to talk trash," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I have never felt a love like this so hopefully people can see why I have been so protective."

"I get it. We have been together for a quite a while but I was letting myself enjoy it. Without others knowing on a bigger platform," she added.

Lizzie Vega-Sobinoff and Alex Vega. Image: Instagram/@lizalizzieelizabeth.

Having watched two seasons of Married At First Sight where Lizzie has remained to be one of the most beloved brides in MAFS history, it has been exciting to see she has since fallen in love again.

Previously, she was in a relationship with Seb Guilhaus, whom she was paired with on her second round of the show. They dated for almost a year before calling it quits in January 2021.

Lizzie and Alex married on January 27, 2023.

