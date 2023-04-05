'You have been my North, my South, my East and my West.' Inside Liz Hurley’s relationship with her only son.

Liz Hurley's son Damian has just turned 21 and putting aside the fact that he was born the same year that I finished high school (I feel personally attacked), Liz's Insta tribute is one of the sweetest things on the internet right now.

"You have been my North, my South, my East and my West for 21 years," shared the star of Bedazzled (remember Bedazzled? With Brendan Fraser? What a flick. But I digress...)

"When you burst into my life, you made it better in every conceivable way," she continued.

"You are my unique, glorious son and I am so proud of you and love you with every fibre of my being."

The proud mum-of-one also took the opportunity (as any good social media-savvy celeb would) to share a collection of snaps of her only child over the years, from cute baby moments to toddler times and teenage years.

"Since the day you were born, I have always kept my powder dry and my lioness claws sharpened, and I always will. Familia supra omnia. Happy 21st."

And it must be said: Damian has grown up to be a very beautiful man.

Aesthetically, that is – we have no idea what he's like in conversation. But heck, this is one gosh darn gorgeous nepo kid right here – and that's no surprise as the "writer/director/actor/editor" (according to his Insta bio) is also a model.

Here are the pictures Liz shared to celebrate her son's birthday.

Image: Instagram@elizabethhurley1

Liz isn't the only special woman in Damian's life, it seems, with the 21-year-old reportedly dating 20-year-old artist Millie Griffiths. After the pair went on a loved-up holiday in Italy's Portofino last August, a friend told The Daily Mail, "The bond there is real.”

And it seems Liz approves of the young love, commenting "heaven" when her son posted a series of snaps to Instagram of himself and Griffiths out and about.

As for Liz, who could forget her iconic romance with Hugh Grant, which spanned the 1990s.

Despite their breakup circa 2000, the pair of actors remained close, Liz naming Grant as Damian's godfather. Gotta love friendly exes!

Liz also famously dated Shane Warne, after meeting in a private box at a racecourse in England in 2010. The duo were together until December 2013, with trust issues apparently coming between them.

"I got jumpy about the time Elizabeth still spent with Hugh Grant," the late cricketer admitted in his book, No Spin.

"He is her best friend, but they saw each other more when I wasn’t around so, well, you know."

Feature image: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1, @damianhurley1