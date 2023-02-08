Leonardo DiCaprio is dating a woman who was born 7 years after Titanic was released.

Have you ever noticed that Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't publicly dated a woman aged over 25?

It’s become somewhat of an internet joke with netizens laughing that DiCaprio always breaks up with his partners before their 25th birthday.

Polani, 19, and DiCaprio, 48, have an age difference of 29 years.

While their relationship is just pure speculation at the moment, social media users have started pointing out their stark age gap.

For example, the age gap between Polani and DiCaprio means that she was born seven years AFTER Titanic was released.

If that doesn’t give you shivers, how about this one?

The age difference between Polani and DiCaprio is the exact same as Pedro Pascal and fellow The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey. Yep, you read that right.

Okay, one more example, just to hit it home.

The age difference between Polani and DiCaprio means her high school experience was affected by the global pandemic.

While TMZ has reported that they are not dating, with their sources stating "just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her", celebrities and fans have called out the actor, with comedian Katherine Ryan calling the actor’s dating habits 'creepy'.

Amid the news, we decided to take a look back at the age gaps in DiCaprio's past relationships.

Gisele Bundchen: 1999 - 2004.

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen was freshly 18 when she began dating a 25-year-old DiCaprio.

A seven-year age gap isn’t anything noteworthy, however The Things reported Bundchen had something to say about it after she ended things five years later at 23.

"I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at," the publication reported.

"Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."

Bar Refaeli: 2005 - 2010.

DiCaprio began a relationship with Israeli model Bar Refaeli a year later in 2005 when she was only 20 years old. At the time, DiCaprio was 31.

Blake Lively: 2011.

DiCaprio dated Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) for a few months in 2011 when she was only 23 and he was 36.

The relationship didn’t last very long, and she went on to meet and marry her current husband and father of three children, Ryan Reynolds.

Erin Heatherton: 2012.

Erin Heatherton has nothing but nice things to say about her time dating the actor in 2012, when she was just 22 and he was 38.

According to The Things, she shared: "He's a wonderful person, and he's a friend of mine, I wish him all the best. I've never had a boyfriend I've been more comfortable with and more at one with now."

Toni Garrn: 2013 - 2014.

Toni Garrn dated DiCaprio in May 2013 when she was 21 years old. The German model broke it off by December 2014 allegedly because she was sick of his partying, which is a feat in itself considering the actor was about to hit 40 years old. According to The Sun, the pair were spotted together again in 2017. Garrn was still only 25 at the time, but nothing came of it.

Kelly Rohrbach: 2015.

Sports Illustrated model Rohrbach dated DiCaprio for roughly half a year in 2015 when she was 25 years old and he was 41.

The pair called the split mutual and Rohrbach went on to score a role in the Baywatch reboot in 2017.

Before you go on, watch the trailer for the Titanic here to grasp how long ago that film was released. Post continues below.

Nina Agdal: 2016 - 2017.

Danish swim model Nina Agdal spent a year with DiCaprio frolicking on beaches and yachts all around the world.

Eventually their relationship ran its course, suspiciously around the time that Agdal turned 25 years old in 2017. (At the time, DiCaprio was 43.)

Camila Morrone: 2017 - 2022.

Morrone broke DiCaprio's short relationship spell and dated him for four years from 2017. At the time, she was just 19 years old, and he was 43 years old.

The model told the Los Angeles Times, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," when her 23-year age difference with DiCaprio was brought up.

The public thought Morrone might finally be the one, especially when their relationship lasted through COVID.

However, just two months after Morrone turned 25, the pair broke up. At the time, DiCaprio was 48.

Gigi Hadid: 2022.

Hadid and DiCaprio’s relationship didn’t feel like anything more than a press junket.

It felt like the pair were constantly papped for a short amount of time to make headlines.

They were seen hanging out all over New York in September 2022, but the 'relationship' fizzled by December 2022.

Hadid is the only woman DiCaprio has 'dated' that was over the age of 25, which is another reason to think it wasn't real.

Victoria Lamas: 2022.

DiCaprio was immediately linked to Victoria Lamas just weeks after Hadid.

Lamas is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas (Grease).

DiCaprio, 48, was actually closer to Lorenzo’s age, 65, than Victoria’s age, 23, when they began dating in December 2022.

Feature Image: Getty and Instagram @edenpolanii.