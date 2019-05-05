"It changed everything": Kylie Minogue on how cancer affected her plans to become a mum.

It’s been 14 years since news of Australian music legend and pop icon Kylie Minogue’s breast cancer diagnosis shocked fans around the world.

At the time, the Melbourne-born performer was 36, at the height of her career and in a relationship with French actor Olivier Martinez.

After getting her start in show business in the mid-80s on Young Talent Time alongside sister Danni Minogue and rising to fame playing Charlene on Neighbours, the ARIA-winning singer had already released nine studio albums and was in the thick of her sold out Showgirl Greatest Hits world tour when she found a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

Now, after having been in remission for over a decade, the 'Spinning Around' and 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' singer has spoken about the toll her cancer treatment took on her personal life, in particular, on her fertility.

In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times Style magazine, the 50-year-old said her breast cancer diagnosis “changed everything”, including any plans she might've had to have children.

“I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things. And, while [having kids] wasn't on my agenda at the time, it changed everything," Minogue said.

"I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know. I'm 50 now, and I'm more at ease with my life."

Minogue, who has been dating British GQ magazine's creative director Paul Solomons since mid-2018, also said while she "can't say there are no regrets", she doesn't count not being a mother as one of them.

"It would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You've got to accept where you are and get on with it."

This isn't the first time Minogue has spoken candidly about not having children. In 2018, she told Sunday Times Magazine she wasn't sure it was her destiny to be a mother.

When asked if she still wanted children, Minogue answered: "No, not for me. Been down that road, numerous times, as in 'Can I make this happen?" But no. I mean, if I think about what it must be to be a mother and look into your child's eyes."

"Of course I wonder what that would be like. But your destiny is your destiny and I can't imagine, if by some miracle I got pregnant... at this point in my life, I wonder, could I even manage that? That's not in my life. It would be a lie to say there's not a bit of sadness there, but I don't get caught up in it. I can't. I mean, what can I do?"

Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, 2005 in Melbourne. After performing in the UK, the singer was about to begin the Australian leg of her tour when she received her diagnosis, resulting in the remainder of her tour, including a final concert at the Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK, being cancelled.

In 2008, three years after going into remission, Minogue spoke of how she was initially misdiagnosed by doctors weeks before heading out on her Showgirl world tour during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (you can watch part of the interview below, post continues after video.)

“Listen, this is an opportunity for me to say something I have not said before. I was misdiagnosed initially,” she said.

"So my message to all of you and everyone at home is, because someone is in a white coat and using big medical instruments doesn’t necessarily mean they are right. If you have any doubt, go back again."

This year, Minogue will finally make it onto the Glastonbury Festival stage, performing in the Legend Sunday slot at Glastonbury in June.