The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kylie Jenner just bought a new house for $36 million. Oh, and that’s the discounted price.

While we were busy watching Netflix and lounging around our house over the weekend, Kylie Jenner casually bought herself a $36 million mansion in Holmby Hills.

Sure, $36.5 million may seem like a pretty steep price to pay but the 22-year-old actually nabbed herself a discount, as the mansion was originally listed at $45 milllion. Yep, talk about a bargain.

The 19,250 square feet property boasts seven bedrooms and an (unnecessary) 14 bathrooms so she has plenty of options.

The mansion also features two guest apartments with kitchenettes and living rooms, and two additional suites with private patios and entrances, just in case Stormi wanted her own room separate house to play in.

The property also comes with a professionally equipped kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, a home theatre, multiple bars and games rooms, a gym, outdoor sporting areas, a pool and an outdoor fire pit.

You can see all the photos of Kylie’s stylish new abode here.

2. It looks like Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together.

Ten months after getting married, it looks like Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together.

The couple are yet to make any official announcement, but People claim multiple unnamed sources have apparently confirmed the news.

If it’s true, the child would be the first for the couple, with Chris already sharing a seven-year-old son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.



In a 2014 interview with Variety, Chris spoke about how much he loved being a dad.

“I’ve done all kinds of cool things as an actor. I’ve jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium. But none of it means anything compared to being somebody’s daddy.”

Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also told Extra he was excited to become a grandfather.

“I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually. It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that. I’m looking forward it to, yes.”

In the meantime, it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

3. Oh. Kanye West isn’t exactly happy about his billionaire status.

It turns out Kanye West wasn’t too happy when his name was added to Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people last Friday.

The singer reportedly sent the magazine an angry text message after they estimated his net worth to be around $1.3 billion.

Yep. According to Kayne, that was $2 billion too short.

“It’s not a billion,” he texted the magazine. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” Yikes.

The publication pointed out that in past 40 years, President Donald Trump and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a member of the Saudi royal family have been the only other two people to ever question their net worth in the past.

Forbes calculated Kanye's worth by looking at his Yeezy sneaker collaboration with Adidas, his G.O.O.D. record label, and his properties, as well as his debts.

4. Get excited. Parks and Recreation is returning for a one-off reunion special.

Good news Parks and Recreation fans, the cast are returning to our screens for a one-off charity special on April 30. And we couldn't be more excited.

Five years after the show ended, stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O'Heir and Retta are finally reuniting.

The one-off special is being spearheaded by the show's executive producer Michael Schur, and will help raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," he said.

"I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

So far we know the episode will apparently be set in the present day and will follow Leslie Knope's attempts to keep in touch with her friends and colleagues as they are forced to self-isolate.

The special is set to air in the US on Thursday April 30 at 8.30pm, but there's been no word yet on how we can watch the special here in Australia.

5. "I was at the hardest point in my life." Nadia Bartel on her split from husband Jimmy.

In a new interview with Stellar, Nadia Bartel has said her split from her husband of five years, former AFL player Jimmy Bartel, was the “hardest point in [her] life”.

The blogger, stylist and director for e-commerce store The Connection met now-retired Geelong Cats star Jimmy Bartel in 2008. The couple were together for 11 years, and married for five, before splitting in August last year.

The couple have two sons together, Aston, four, and Henley, one.

The details of the their split remain unknown, with public speculation only mounting after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. It was later alleged by widespread media reports that the mum-of-two found text messages on Jimmy’s phone, which suggested he was cheating on her with Lauren Mand, an Australian woman living in the UK.

“This is never what I thought would happen,” the 34-year-old admitted to the publication on Sunday.

When asked why the couple made the decision to part ways, Stellar reports that Nadia simply answered, “Every day is tough.”

Nadia and Jimmy announced their separation in August last year, and Jimmy and Lauren have since gone public with their relationship, often posting images together on Instagram.

Reflecting on the time of the split, Nadia says: "I was at the hardest point in my life and then to have articles written that weren’t true, and to have hundreds of hate [comments] on Instagram and the continual pounding... it was difficult.

"Just because [you] date or are married to a sportsperson, people think you’re fair game; you can say whatever you want. If you look at any other industry, do you critique their partner like that?"

For more on Nadia Bartel's split from Jimmy, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram / @kyliejenner.

