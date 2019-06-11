The 7 questions we're all asking about Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale themed party.

When Margaret Atwood wrote The Handmaid’s Tale, she wanted to hold a mirror up to society. To show what could happen if we took its views on women to the extremes.

She wanted to create a conversation and a debate.

She did not (we assume ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) envision that in 2019, a reality TV star and the daughter of that guy who sings ‘Hello, is it me you’re looking for?’ would post duck face selfies while wearing Gilead’s infamous red handmaid’s uniform.

Kylie documented the party on her Instagram stories. Post continues below video.

But here we are.

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner threw her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou a party for her 22nd birthday, and we know Kylie Jenner knows how to throw a good party, but… this one was Handmaid’s Tale themed and doubled as a viewing party for the start of The Handmaid’s Tale season 3.

Mamamia recaps the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season three. Post continues below audio.



Guests included Sofia Richie, a couple of other Insta influencers, and Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel, who she dubbed Commander in one of her Instagram stories.

Kylie decked out her house in Gilead flags, red drapes, “praise be vodka”, “under his eye tequila” and provided guests with red robes and white bonnets like the handmaids in the series wear.

Oh, and the servers were dressed like Marthas and greeted guests with "Praise be".

Having seen all the Instagram videos and photos, we have a few... questions we'd like to ask Kylie (if anyone happens to know the 21-year-old billionaire, send her our way).

Has Kylie ever read or watched The Handmaid's Tale? Look, we're assuming not, so did anyone tell her The Handmaid's Tale is literally about the oppression and enslavement of women, who in Gilead are only seen as walking uteri? Did she at any time think this was maybe not a good idea? Like, even for a moment? Is this Kylie's Pepsi moment? What commander sanctioned this get together? (Was it Lawrence? Our money is on Lawrence). Was the party worth the risk of being shipped off to the colonies? What did guests get in their Handmaid's Tale-inspired goodie bag? A severed finger?

Much of the social media criticism thrown at Kylie for this party was about how tone-deaf the theme was, especially as the body autonomy of women is still a worldwide issue and this autonomy is currently being taken away in a number of US states.

The handmaid's red robes have become a protest tool for activists, with women wearing them at pro-choice rallies, women's rights marches and outside Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

In short, it has become a symbol of the fight for women's rights. Please, can someone let Kylie know?