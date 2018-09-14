Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Imogen Anthony said her family is ‘breaking apart” over Kyle Sandiland’s illness.



Influencer and model Imogen Anthony has revealed her personal struggles with her family on social media following ‘R U OK?’ day yesterday.

Anthony, who is dating radio presenter Kyle Sandilands, critiqued those who publicised the mental health day on their social media platforms without actually asking anyone they know if they’re okay.

“So I’m going to ask on a day where a ‘hashtagged’ day does not fall, and truly ask if someone out there is NOT okay?” the model said in a lengthy caption on her Instagram. “Now that doesn’t mean I’m handing out money, but not one person asked me yesterday – lol im NOT okay [sic].”

“My family received terrible news yesterday, therefore breaking everyone apart over GODDAMN money. I heard of three deaths last week, my partner is extremely sick.”

The statement that her partner, Kyle Sandilands, is “extremely sick” comes after he has been absent on KISS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show for three days this week, with Beau Ryan filling in for him.

Kyle explained on air that he was unwell with gastro.

“Hope someone is having a better day today than they did the day before,” Anthony concluded her caption.

2. Roxy Jacenko has shared details of her economy flight from hell.



Roxy Jacenko is indeed known for her luxurious taste and is not used to the ‘economy’ lifestyle.

So if a last-minute business trip to Melbourne in Economy class wasn’t enough, she was seated next to her employee, Holly Asser, who was vomiting due to turbulence.

Talking to Daily Mail, the PR maven explained, “She came over bad when we were landing due to some turbulence.”

“She considered puking in her handbag initially! Thank goodness for the sick bag.”

Roxy is often seen catching private jets and also being in business and first class on planes. We don’t know what it’s like in first class, but in Economy being near a vomiting person is the norm. So welcome, Roxy!

3. Jennifer Lawrence is calling out celebrities who lie about what they eat.



If there's one thing Jennifer Lawrence is good at, it's keeping other celebrities accountable for their sh*t.

In an interview with InStyle, the 28-year-old said celebrities have a duty of care when they are sharing their diets, and shouldn't share unrealistic portrayals of what they're actually eating.

“I just like it when everyone’s honest. If you are 20 pounds underweight and talk about eating pizza and fried chicken all the time, that’s not going to make people feel good about themselves," she said.

"If I’m going to the Oscars or having a movie premiere — I won’t lie — I’m probably eating differently from how I would in my regular life to fit into those dresses. And I feel comfortable saying that,” the actress added.

So we're guessing all those burgers we see celebrities eating in movies... aren't actually always being eating.

Yep. Jennifer Lawrence is an actual queen.

4. The reason why Jackie O’s new single has been yanked off iTunes.



Jackie O's song "Honey Money", which shockingly became number one on Australian charts, has been pulled from iTunes after a copyright issue.

The KIIS FM radio host was challenged by Kyle Sandilands, her co-host, to write and record a song, and erm, she did it.

The radio star teamed up with a KIIS FM producer Kian Oliver and a writer from Avalonia and completed the song in just two days.

It turns out that the copyright issue has nothing to do with the actual song, but the cover art, that sees Jackie O's face haphazardly photoshopped onto someone else's body.

"It looked a bit like a pisstake," she said on KIIS FM this morning.

“Intern Pete has apparently chosen Iggy Azalea’s body for me to be photoshopped on and that is a copyright infringement and we now have to take it down until we get new art work,” she added.

The radio presenter/singer urged listeners to still donate to Drought Angels, where the funds raised were being donated.

5. Davina Rankin just revealed exactly how producers manipulate reality TV footage.

It’s no secret that reality television is edited to make things seem a little more dramatic, but now Married at First Sight star Davina Rankin has shared how producers regularly manipulate footage and re-arrange vision to create dramatic narratives.

Speaking to Hit105’s Abby and Matt on Thursday, Davina revealed that there was one way the producers changed things to make them seem worse than they were.

“There would literally be shots of my head (me talking to someone)… and then a voice over of me talking about how my day was three days ago,” Davina said.

She added that audio from completely unrelated moments would be used completely out of context.

“The producer might ask, ‘Do you like your outfit today?’ and I’d say ‘Oh I hate it!”, adding that the same audio would be used to talk about another contestant’s outfit.

You can read the full story here.