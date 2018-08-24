Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kyle Sandilands has announced how much he gets paid everyday and… surely that’s impossible.



After appearing on Brisbane’s hit105 radio program Stav, Abby & Matt, Kyle Sandilands has revealed he earns $45,000 per day. We’re not kidding.

While on air, the show’s co-host Abby Coleman brought up an incident where colleague Matt got a speeding ticket when filling in for a KIIS 1065 show in Sydney.

“Matty was saying a couple of weeks ago that he was filling in when you were sick and he was complaining that he got a speeding ticket.”

In his typical quick-fire style Sandilands responded, “Do you want me to spot you that money? I do earn $45,000 a day so I’m happy to pay.”

“It’s the least I can do.”

We’ve done the math, and if shock jock Kyle gets paid that much at a daily rate…that’s a $16.5 million yearly income.

Not at all bad for someone who used to live on the street.

Maybe we should go into the radio industry?

2. “We’ve got no income now”: What Barry Hall will say on 60 Minutes this Sunday.



In June this year, AFL legend Barry Hall was sacked from FM radio network Triple M after making inappropriate and vile comments about a fellow AFL star’s wife.

On this Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes, the 41-year-old admits that he and partner Lauren Brant are now struggling financially as a result.

“We’ve got no income now,” the former Sydney Swans captain says in the tell-all.

“There’s no real light at the end of the tunnel of when that will change or when that will be.”

Hall and Brant both issued apologies around the time of the incident, but the ex-radio host is seen to take further responsibility on Sunday’s 60 Minutes episode.

“It was a bit unrehearsed. It was an off the cuff comment that was inappropriate for air. It shouldn’t have been on radio, 100 per cent.”

3. “You won’t be famous enough to be famous:” The speech given to reality television contestants by producers.

It's a question almost as old as time: Are reality TV shows scripted? I mean, if you've been watching the Honey Badger's season of The Bachelor, or any episode of Married at First Sight ever, then you're probably thinking that these storylines must be carefully curated by their respective producers.

Producer Marion Farrelly is setting the record straight, talking to POPCAST: Life After Reality TV, hosted by former Big Brother Australia winner, Tim Dormer.

"We create situations and then you don’t need to pull the strings" producer Marion Farrelly told the podcast.

"In the Big Brother house … we design the house around what we want to happen," she said. "So if we want a year where there are lots of arguey, conflicty content we will bring the ceilings down, we will turn the lights up … lots of square edges."

"When we want it to be a happy house we have lots of soft corners, soft furnishings, we get furniture in."

But perhaps most interestingly, she revealed that she explains to the chosen contestants exactly what they are in for after their season has aired.

"I’ll say to people: ‘You will be too famous to go back to your job, but you won’t be famous enough to be famous. You’re probably not going to work for two years’."

"If you have a relationship in the house and you’re a girl, your mother will probably get a brick through the window saying, ‘Your daughter’s a (bleep)’. You’ll be in the papers, everyone you’ve ever slept with come and sell their story."

4. Pete Davidson has made a very strange remark about the state of his penis since becoming engaged.

In news that we absolutely never asked for, Pete Davidson has shared the state of his, ahem, d*ck since becoming engaged to Ariana Grande.

In all places, the Saturday Night Live star shared the details at Auburn University’s Welcome Week when asked, no doubt innocently, what it is like to be engaged to Ariana Grande.

"What’s it liked being engaged to Ariana? It’s like what you would think it would be like but like a 100 times sicker. I’m a very, very happy boy who is very, very loved and I’m very lucky. And my dick's forever hard."

Coooooool.

Grande showed her support for Davidson after the event, sharing a selfie of the two to her Instagram story with the caption, "Bae was funny as f*ck and brilliant today as always."

You can watch the exchange, which was captured by a fan and uploaded to Instagram, below.

5. “What are those stripes on your head?” Carrie Bickmore’s brilliant exchange with daughter.

When Carrie Bickmore’s daughter asked her about the “stripes on [her] head,” The Project host could not have predicted her reaction.

Sharing the cute parenting moment on Instagram, three-year-old Evie made an observation about her mother’s forehead, and the curious toddler wanted answers ASAP.

This is how the first bit of the conversation went down… Note Carrie’s honest and candid answers.

Evie: “Mummy what are those stripes on your head?”

Me: “They are wrinkles honey”

Evie: “Why don’t I have them?”

Me: “Cause Mummy is old”

Evie: "Why don't I have them?"

Me: "Cause Mummy is old"