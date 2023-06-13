Kristin Davis felt pressured to get facial fillers. She says she was 'ridiculed relentlessly'.

Despite having been in the spotlight for decades, Kristin Davis is still feeling the negative effects of having the whole world watching her.

The 58-year-old actor, who is soon to resume the iconic role of Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, in the second season of And Just Like That, spoke candidly to The Telegraph about the backlash she has faced for her use of cosmetic treatments.

At first, she just had Botox, but says it was after she tried facial fillers that she was "ridiculed relentlessly".

Last year, ahead of the And Just Like That premiere, there were a series of promo images that showed stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as they prepared for their first table read.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis at the first And Just Like That table read. Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker.

The images sparked a chorus of commentary about the appearance of Kristin's face.

Commenting on the backlash, Davis said:

"I have done fillers, and it's been good and I've done fillers and it's been bad. And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful.

"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that. The internet wants you to—but they also don't want you to."

Davis admitted the negativity was a shock because, "No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time."

Eventually, she say, it was some "good friends" - along with the hateful online commentators - who told her and as a result she had some fillers dissolved.

With the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That hot on our heels, this is proof that a show like this is so incredibly important in representing women over-50 who still have stories to tell. "Why shouldn't our lives still be interesting?" Davis "Society expects you to diminish yourself as you age. But why should we? As Mary Steenburgen said the other day, 'I'm still alive.'"

Watch: The official trailer for And Just Like That Season 2. Post continues below.

And Just Like That season 2 will begin streaming on June 22 on Binge.

Feature Image: Instagram @iamkristindavis.