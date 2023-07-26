Would you offer your children non-alcoholic beer? Kristen Bell does.

In 2023, non-alcoholic beverages are more popular than ever – the market is saturated and the demand is there.

But have you ever thought about giving your kids one?

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kristen Bell admitted to allowing her two daughters – Delta, eight, and Lincoln, nine – to drink non-alcoholic beers.

The 43-year-old actor said it "sounds insane" but "context is important".

Bell's husband Dax Shepard, 48, is a recovering addict.

In September 2020, he announced that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety, following a motorcycle accident.

He has been sober since but still enjoys drinking non-alcoholic beer.

"So he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset," Bell said of Shepard.

"As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

Bell explained that the drink contains no alcohol, but since starting the little routine, her daughters now ask for them at restaurants.

"We've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' And I'm like, maybe we just keep that for home time," she said.

"But then I'm sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong," Bell added.

"That's your problem."

Some people disagree with recovering addicts even having non-alcoholic beer, with Robert Downey Jr. telling Shepard that drinking them is 'cheating the system'.

But that's a different question.

With the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages and the only reason you wouldn't give your child a drink is because of the alcohol, what is wrong with what Bell is doing?

Nothing really.

But if you'd offer them to your own kids? That's for you to decide.

