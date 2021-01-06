A 72-day marriage and a rumoured divorce: A timeline of Kim Kardashian’s relationships.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is reportedly coming to an end.

According to multiple outlets, including People, Page Six and The New York Post, the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is preparing to file for divorce from her husband after nearly seven years of marriage.

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source told People.

"He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon."

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian shared that her Instagram photos "bother" and "upset" her husband Kanye West. Post continues below.

According to Page Six, Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for the proceedings.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," a source told the publication.

While Kardashian and West have not yet responded to the claims, the couple have faced endless marriage breakdown rumours in the last 12 months.

In December, a source reportedly told People that the married couple "very much live separate lives".

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the source told the publication. "Their lives don't overlap much."

The couple have reportedly been living apart for several months, with West living at the couple's Wyoming ranch, while Kardashian and their four children have remained at their family home in Los Angeles.

"Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year. Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids," a source told Us Weekly last year.

"They haven't been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that's not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or where the larger family is," the source added.

In the weeks before the news emerged about the couple living separately, West publicly shared that he tried to convince Kardashian to get an abortion while pregnant with their first child.

He later publicly apologised to his wife in a tweet, writing: "I did not cover her like she has covered me... I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

That same month, Kardashian addressed her husband's erratic tweets on social media, explaining to her followers that he suffers from bipolar.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," she wrote.

Image: Instagram.

As the story surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's rumoured split continues to unfold, here's everything we know about Kim Kardashian's past relationships.

Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas.

Image: Getty.

Before Kim Kardashian exploded into the spotlight with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she was married to music producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years her senior.

In 2000, Kardashian, who was just 19 years old, married Thomas in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. They remained married for three years before getting divorced.

In divorce papers leaked to the media in 2010, Kardashian alleged that her former husband had physically and emotionally abused her.

In the past, Kardashian has described Thomas as controlling, claiming: "Damon decided what we would do and when we would do it. He was very much the king of the castle."

"He would not allow me to go to the mall alone, or with friends. He told me that he did not want men to have an opportunity to 'hit' on me," she added.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J.

Image: Getty.

Following her divorce from Thomas, Kardashian began dating singer Ray J.

The pair met after Kardashian began working as a stylist for Ray J's sister, singer Brandy.

The couple dated on and off between 2005 and 2007. However, shortly after their split, a sex tape of the couple was leaked in the months before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered for the first time.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon.

Image: Getty.

Shortly after Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, Kardashian had a relationship with Nick Cannon for a few months.

Years later, Cannon shared that the couple split over Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J.

"This was my issue. We talked about this tape... and she told me there was no tape," the comedian and television host told Howard Stern in an interview.

"If she might have been honest with me, I might have tried to hold her down and be like 'That was before me' because she is a great girl. She’s actually one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape? And I still think she might have even had a part to play with [its release]."

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush.

Image: Getty.

From 2007 until 2010, Kardashian dated NFL player Reggie Bush.

While they were dating, rumours surfaced about an engagement. However, Kardashian was quick to shut them down.

"A radio interviewer asked what I dreamed for in 2010 and I was hesitant and thinking about it and they said what about a ring," Kardashian wrote on her blog.

"I said yes, a Superbowl ring for Reggie. Then they said that if he gets a Superbowl ring, I get an engagement, and I said, 'Okay deal!'"

The couple split in 2010 due to their conflicting schedules.

Kim Kardashian and Miles Austin.

Image: Getty.

Following her split from Bush, Kardashian briefly dated Miles Austin, another NFL football player.

"They are dating, but she doesn’t want to rush anything," a source told Us Weekly at the time.

After dating for a few months, the couple parted ways.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries.

Image: Getty.

Following her split from Austin, Kardashian was spotted on a number of dates with musician John Mayer and model Gabriel Aubry.

Then, in December 2010, the entrepreneur began dating basketball player Kris Humphries.

The couple's relationship was featured heavily on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, including Humphries' elaborate proposal to Kardashian with a $2 million ring in May 2011.

The couple later got married in August 2011 in Montecito, California.

Although the wedding was later televised in a two-part special, the couple's relationship lasted just 72 days, with Kardashian filing for divorce in October 2011.

In an interview with Andy Cohen in 2017, the 40-year-old shared that she first had doubts about her marriage while the couple were on their honeymoon.

"At the time I didn’t even — I just thought, 'Holy s**t, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together; I better get married.' I think a lot of girls do go through that — where they freak out and think they’re getting old and they have to figure it out," she shared on Watch What Happens Live.

"But I knew, like, [by the] honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Image: Getty.

Six months after her wedding to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian began dating her longtime friend, rapper Kanye West. The pair began dating while Kardashian was still legally married to Humphries. (Their divorce was finalised in June 2013.)

"After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and [West] said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show'. He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me," the 40-year-old shared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"So, I went there, and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support."

On New Year's Eve in 2012, West announced at a concert that Kardashian was pregnant with their first child.

On June 15, 2013, their first daughter North West was born.

Three months later, West proposed in front of Kardashian's friends and family . The couple were married in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy in May 2014.

On December 5, 2015, the couple welcomed their second child, son Saint West.

After being advised against becoming pregnant again due to pregnancy complications, the couple's youngest children, Chicago and Psalm West, were born via surrogate in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Feature Image: Getty.

