'It's really f**king hard.' Kim Kardashian on the reality of co-parenting with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has shared what it's like parenting the four children she shares with musician Kanye West, following a string of very public controversies.

Kardashian and West are the parents of nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm.

In a new podcast interview, the reality star shared a glimpse into the co-parenting situation currently at play.

During an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kardashians reality star was teary as she described their current family dynamic.

"Co-parenting hard. It's really f***ing hard," she said before going on to talk about her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids," she explained. "That’s what I would want for them."

While Kardashian did not address her ex-husband's anti-Semitic comments and recent controversies, the reality star told Martinez she's been able to limit her children's access to television and social media coverage of their father.

"If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" she said.

"That is real, heavy, grownup s**t that they are not ready to deal with."

The reality star added: "When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could."

Expanding in the interview about her relationship with West, she admitted she doesn't speak negatively about him to their children.

"I definitely protected him," she explained. "And I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world."

Whilst Kardashian knows she can't shield her kids from the revelations concerning their father for much longer, she said she "will protect [them] to the end of the Earth as long as I can".

"I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening," the business mogul said.

Kim Kardashian and her two sons; Saint West and Psalm West. Image: Instagram @kimkardashian.

The reality star revealed she's been able to keep them away from the coverage about their family not just by limiting her kid's social media access, but by keeping a relationship with teachers at their school as well.

"My kids don't know anything," she reiterated on the podcast. "So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about."

Whilst it's been admittedly hard for the star, she also said she won't let them know about her strained relationship with West – despite the world being well aware.

"If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad's music – no matter what we are going through – I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids," she said.

"[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry."

Kim Kardashian with her eldest daughter, North West. Image: Instagram @kimkardashian.

The reality star said what she struggled with most was the assassination of her character – not just by West but by ex-friends.

"It's really hard when there are also people who were once close, especially for my kids," she said. "Especially for my kids. Like why would you even want anyone to think that of your mum, for my kids?"

She added: "But I handle it all internally... I just am not that type to go back and forth on the internet. I live my life on a f**king reality show."

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 before they married in 2014.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, West launched a controversial bid for President of the United States and revealed personal information regarding his marriage on Twitter and during his campaign trial.

In February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage, the reality star filed for divorce from the rapper.

In December, 10 months later, she requested to be declared legally single and asked to separate their child custody and property battle from her marital status. She also requested to her maiden name (Kardashian) be restored.

In the pair's divorce settlement, Kardashian was awarded $200,000 a month in child support. West will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses. The pair waived any form of spousal support.

During their divorce settlement, in October 2021, the Kardashian began dating SNL star Pete Davidson. The pair dated for nine months and in that time, Davidson got several tattoos dedicated to the reality star including her kid's initials and one that read "my girl is a lawyer".

Image: Getty.

The Kardashian star said she is in her "fun phase" right now, despite how "hard" dating is.

"It all has to be at like a private house party or a private house dinner," she explained.

Kardashian added she's aware of how difficult it is to date someone new in public.

"I didn't know what dating was for so long. I'd been in a relationship for like almost 15 years..." she said. "There's a part of me that's like, 'Oh my god is everyone gonna be scared?' Because, you know, I don't have the easiest ex."

Feature Image: Instagram @kimkardashian.