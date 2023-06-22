The mile-high club and angry sex: Kim Kardashian's very candid chat with Hailey Bieber.

First things first: did anyone else realise that Hailey Bieber is conducting interviews with celebrities from inside her bathroom, or is it just me thinking that’s weird?

Because it’s not in the cute let’s-all-climb-into-the-empty-tub way like in The Bold Type. Rather, it’s a whole table-and-chairs set-up that could literally be placed anywhere else but no, it’s in the middle of a bathroom as part of Hailey’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom?.

Except it’s not actually her bathroom. It’s a set.

ANYWAY, I digress, because the latest celeb to be questioned in not-Hailey’s-bathroom is Kim Kardashian, who Mrs Justin Bieber has been friends with since she was a kid.





I don’t know what you talk to your family friends about when you're hanging out in not your bathroom, but the girls got down to the real nitty gritty in a game of Truth or Shot. Which is also a semi-new thing for Kim now that she’s drinking again after years and years of sobriety.

I guess it also helps if your sister has her own tequila company.

So, Hails, 26, and Kim, 42, sat down to take shots and answer questions and you better believe it was juicy. Here’s what we now know.

Both Kim and Hailey have done the dirty on a plane.

“Have you ever joined the mile high club?” Kim asked Hailey.

“Yes,” she answered.

“Sameies!” said Kim.

“I was going to say, I don’t even need to ask you that,” Hailey said.

“Why?” Kim asked. “Why do you not need to ask me that?”

“You own a plane!” Hailey replied.

Kim added, “I thought you were just saying, 'Of course you’re a w***e.'”

Kim loves make-up sex.

“What’s better?” Hailey asked Kim. “Angry sex or make-up sex?”

“Make up sex,” Kim replied, straightaway. “Isn’t that, like, the best because it’s like, you missed each other and you’re passionate and you are making up.”

Hailey loves a good make-out sesh.

“What turns you on the most?” the mum-of-four asked.

“I think kissing – I like a make-out,” Hailey replied.

Kim’s biggest turn-off is poor hygiene.

“What gives you the ick?” Hailey put forward.

“So many things,” Kim replied. “I mean, hygiene for sure. If there are any issues, like, don’t talk to me. Ever.”

Kris Jenner is a “Chamber of Secrets.”

“What’s something you’re glad your mum doesn’t know about you?” Hailey asked Kim.

Rookie question. Of course the momager “literally knows everything”.

“Kris Jenner is like the Chamber of Secrets,” Hailey said. “She’s a vault that woman.”

No one slides into Hailey’s DMs.

“Who's the most surprising person to ever slide in your DMs?” Kim asked Hailey.

“Honestly, I've looked, even in the general ones I’m like, does anybody hit me up and try to say anything strange, but people really don't,” Hailey answered.

“And that is the God's honest truth... I’ve never gotten a sneaky — even before I was married — no, I never had like, ‘Oh this person, you'll never guess this person slid in my DMs’. I don't have a story on that. I'm sure you do!”

Kim, on the other hand, gets loads of private messages.

“A lot of people slide into my DMs,” she boasted. “I’m not going to lie. A lot of inappropriate people.”

“I just won’t respond, like, you live your life. But I’ll tell you a few.”

And then she proceeded to cup her hand in front of her lips while she had the audacity to whisper EXACTLY WHO HAD SLID INTO HER DMS to Hailey and honestly, the injustice of this situation just BOILS MY BLOOD.

Kim has a celeb crush.

Ah, maybe she is human after all because Kim’s got a secret crush and he isn’t even aware.

“If you had to choose, who is your current celebrity crush?” Hailey asked.

“I almost want to take a drink because I kind of want it to come true,” Kim said, laughing.

“Do they know?” Hailey pushed. Kim said no.

“Maybe this is you shooting your shot,” the 26-year-old encouraged.

“No,” Kim said. “I’m more into privacy these days.”

BOO.

