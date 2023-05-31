DON'T PANIC (or do!) because Kim Cattrall is reportedly returning as Samantha in And Just Like That.

STOP THE PRESS.

Because the Sex and the City universe is about to feel complete again, (reportedly) for one night only.

According to Variety, which is very in-the-know on all things Hollywood, Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That.

I know! I KNOW!

There were many things we thought more likely than this, such as world peace and pigs sprouting wings. Please, do not be alarmed if you look out your window and see one flying by.

The scene will supposedly involve Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie.

According to the publication, Cattrall shot her scene in New York City in March, and did not see or speak with the rest of the cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

She was, however, dressed by the iconic Patricia Field, who was the costume designer for the original series and has not been working on And Just Like That.

The scene is, at this stage, just a one-off and is not supposed to be a continuation of Samantha's character. But we can dream.

In the spin-off, Samantha is said to be living in London.

Cattrall originally starred as the iconic Samantha from 1998-2004, for six seasons of Sex and the City, as well as two movies in 2008 and 2010.

Cattrall has been brutally honest about why she then left the character behind, saying that the script she had read for a third Sex and the City film did not do her justice.

Plus, there has been her well-documented problems with Parker.

In 2017, Cattrall said she and Parker were colleagues, never friends.

"The common ground that we had was the series, and the series is over. Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer... I don’t know what her issue is. I never have," Cattrall said.

Cattrall was not asked to re-join the cast when And Just Like That was conceived.

"We did not ask her to be part of [it] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us," Parker explained during a 2022 podcast interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"That’s not 'slamming' her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s someplace they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, 'Well, we hear that.'"

Parker also shared that she feels "comfortable" doing the show without Cattrall and Samantha.

"We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael [Patrick King, the And Just Like That showrunner] wanted to do," Parker said.

"And we thought he handled it beautifully."

And Just Like That season two premieres June 22 on Binge.

Feature image: Getty.