Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’m feeling over the moon.” Khloe Kardashian went to prom with one of her biggest fans.

Many of us can’t help but cringe when we think back to our year 12 formals, but for one lucky guy, he’ll remember it as one of the best nights of his life.

Why?

He only managed to bring an actual, real-life Kardashian as his date.

Yep, Khloe Kardashian accompanied super fan Narbeh to his prom at Hoover High School in Glendale, California, making precisely his whole life (and probably causing quite the stir for the rest of the cohort).

To make matters even cuter, it was also Khloe’s first ever prom.

Stop it.

According to TMZ, Narbeh runs a Kardashian fan account on Instagram, @narbehkardash, and the pair have been exchanging the odd message here and there since meeting at a fan event last year.

“Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom…” the student captioned a photo of himself and Kardashian posing in the prom’s photo booth.

“So many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon,” he added, as well as clarifying that the “open bar” sign the reality star is holding is “a joke! It’s a high school prom there would never be an open bar.”

It’s too much:

OK, this snap officially makes us want to rewind and live our formal nights all over again. Maybe without the vodka cruisers this time.

2. Oh. Bride and Prejudice’s Jessica claims Seyat cheated on her after their wedding.

Yikes.

Channel 7’s Bride and Prejudice might be well and truly over, but the speculation surrounding the program’s most controversial couple, Jessica Jones and Seyat Abazovski, has shown no signs of slowing now.

Jessica, 22, and Seyat, 20, married despite his mother Fatima’s blatant disapproval (she even offered Jess $10,000 to call off the wedding), but after the series ended, both went silent on social media.

As it turns out, they actually split shortly after the wedding, with Jess now claiming Seyat was unfaithful.

Speaking out in response to rumours that the two had reconciled when a “mystery brunette” popped up in Seyat’s Instagram story, Jess told Daily Mail Australia:

“That’s not me – it’s his girlfriend, the one he cheated on me with right after the show ended.

“I haven’t seen or spoken to Seyat in months and I really don’t plan on it,” she added.

She went on to explain that Seyat had cheated on her two weeks after the show ended, and, oddly, wanting him to continue living with him and his mother Fatima.

“Two weeks after the show he decided to cheat on me with his ex and left me, then he wanted me back after he’d had his fun.

“He wanted me to stay living at his house with his mum [in Melbourne] and wasn’t willing to grow up and be mature the way I was,” she said.

Boy, we bet that $10,000 is looking pretty good right about now…

3. Um. It looks like Pete Davidson is a model now.

Excuse us, can someone smell BDE?

Pete Davidson, who is not a model, has somehow found himself on the Alexander Wang runway in New York.

Twitter user Who What Wear posted a video of the 25-year-old on Twitter with the caption, "Pete Davidson can officially add Alexander Wang model to his resume".

The Saturday Night Live comedian was catapulted into the public eye after the deterioration of his very public engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018, a relationship which undoubtedly spawned the creation of her hit single Thank U, Next.

He also became the face of big dick energy, which we guess is big modelling energy now.

4. Rocketman star Richard Madden responds to rumours he’s dating Brandon Flynn.

Game of Thrones star Richard Madden has responded to the rumours that he is dating 13 reasons why star Brandon Flynn, but has managed to give precisely nothing away.

The 32-year-old told the New York Times, "I just keep my personal life personal. I’ve never talked about my relationships."

Riiiiiight.

According to the Daily Mail, the Rocketman star is currently living with Flynn, who is also Sam Smith's ex-boyfriend.

He also shared the very sneaky way he avoids paparazzi pictures, saying “I wear the same clothes days in a row, because if it looks like the same day, they can’t run the pictures. There’s only so many photos you can have of me with a green juice walking down the street.”

Sneaky.

5. “I thought he was gone”: Jimmy Rees on the surgery that left his baby boy on a ventilator.

Popular children’s entertainer Jimmy Rees was about to make the hour-long trip home to Sydney’s Central Coast from Dancing with the Stars rehearsals when he realised he’d missed several calls from his wife.

While the host of the ABC’s Giggle and Hoot who is also known as Jimmy Giggle was training to make the reality TV dancing competition finale, Tori Rees was at a clinic for their twin baby son Mack’s routine tongue-tie surgery.

On the guidance of “three different professional opinions”, the seven-week-old was undergoing the procedure known as a ‘frenectomy‘ to assist with the restriction of a baby’s tongue that can affect feeding and speech.

By the time Jimmy called Tori back, Mack’s condition had deteriorated from mild to critical.

Read the full story in our earlier post here.