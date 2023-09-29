Kendall Jenner shared her dating advice. You should do the opposite.





When I think of celebrities who should be giving dating advice, Kendall Jenner doesn't come front of mind.

But this doesn't mean she has no wisdom to share. After all, it seems like Kendall is always in a relationship.

If that's the kind of life you want, then she must be doing something right.

Kendall gave some sage advice on The Kardashians premiere when a producer probed her with questions about dating, after the sisters joked about their single statuses on a holiday in Cabo.

The confessional started off fine.

“I’m the worst single person ever. Because I’m not going out, I’m not exploring anything. I just sit at home," Kendall admitted.

I mean... huge mood. Hard relate.

Then Kendall added something I can't stop thinking about. "But whatever. I don't chase, I attract," she rather cavalierly declared.

She dropped this dating mantra a little too... casually.

There is nothing casual about casual dating. In my experience, it involves meticulously planned nights out with women friends (can't have any men as it affects your chances) to search for men, spending night after night swiping countless dating apps, and hours messaging people who commonly stop replying before a date is ever even organised.

And if a date happens, it's organising a meeting time around each person's schedule only for them to cancel on you at 6pm after you've already shaved your legs at 5:30pm.

Again, it's not casual.

Of course, Kendall did not coin this expression. "I don't chase, I attract," is a mindset used in manifestation circles.

This also isn't the first time Kendall has said it. In August 2023, she told E! in a behind-the-scenes interview for a Calvin Klein campaign that "'I don't chase, I attract. What's meant for me will simply find me."

Later in the confessional, when asked if she's a "relationship girl", Kendall quickly responds "Yeah... and it's not something I'm looking for either, I just find myself in relationships."

This checks out.

Just this February 2023, Kendall reportedly 'found herself' dating Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Kim and Khloe posted Cabo snaps in March 2023, which means that there's a good chance Kendall was already dating Bad Bunny when she spoke about being single on The Kardashians.

Bad Bunny is just the latest in a string of very handsome and successful men Kendall has reportedly dated.

Of course, there's the basketball players (everyone has a type, right?), including Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, and most recently, Devin Booker.

But she's also been romantically linked to A$AP Rocky, Harry Styles and Nick Jonas.

I love this for Kendall. But I don't know if anyone with this sort of dating history should be offering advice, especially if the advice is: do nothing, potential suitors will just come to you.

Harry Styles is not sliding into my DMs any day soon.

There's the small problem of Kendall Jenner being considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. She's not just a supermodel, she's consistently one of the highest paid models each year.

It's easy to attract when you're irrefutably attractive.

I'm sure she doesn't chase. She doesn't need to. Must be nice!

Pretty privilege is real, which is the way conventionally attractive people — typically young, white, thin, cis-gendered, and non-disabled — are treated as superior, which in turn affects not just their career path, pecking order in society, but their dating prospects.

I love you Kenny but you are pretty privilege personified.

This is not to pile on Kendall, a person who has received many pile-ons over the years — some earned in the case of the tone-deaf Pepsi commercial, not so much when she cuts a cucumber pretty weird.

But it is interesting to learn the way beautiful people view dating. Kendall's relaxed and all-knowing approach to meeting her next partner speaks to her privileged position that she will.

She's Kendall Jenner. She will always have men attracted to her.

For the rest of us, the chase isn't a choice — it's our only option.

Feature image: Disney+.