The rock-solid theory explaining why three Bachelor couples have broken up in one week.

Well, well, well.

Last week saw three Bachelor franchise couples split and fans have a theory.

The breakups of Courtney Dober and Lily McManus, Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate and Jake Ellis and Megan Marx were all announced in the same week that Warner Bros began its casting process for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Yes. Seems suspiciously convenient, doesn’t it?

Keira and Jarrod as well as Jake and Megan all met on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile The Bachelorette‘s Courtney Dober and The Bachelor New Zealand‘s Lily McManus met on the Bachelor Winter Games, an American Bachie spin-off (very, very) loosely based around the Olympic Games.


Instagram users speculated about the chances of them signing up for another reality TV stint on each couple’s customary Insta breakup post, and others mentioned Mamamia’s (very scientific) theory that their contracts had finally expired.

“It’s funny how these guys, plus Jarrod and Keira ALL split this week… yet they’re all said to be going on Bachelor in Paradise where you have to ‘single’ to go on the show,” wrote Instagram user Biggerz. “Give it up guys.”

Mamamia has reached out to each of the couples for comment.

Maybe this is all just one big coincidence, but if you have already failed at finding true love on TV twice before, it has to be third time lucky… Right?

FLYINGDALE FLYER 2 years ago

But will the viewers fall for it....... You bet

