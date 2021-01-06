A 72-day marriage and a rumoured divorce: A timeline of Kim Kardashian’s relationships.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is reportedly coming to an end.

According to multiple outlets, including People, Page Six and The New York Post, the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is preparing to file for divorce from her husband after nearly seven years of marriage.

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source told People.

"He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon."

According to Page Six, Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for the proceedings.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," a source told the publication.

While Kardashian and West have not yet responded to the claims, the couple have faced endless marriage breakdown rumours in the last 12 months.

In December, a source reportedly told People that the married couple "very much live separate lives".

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the source told the publication. "Their lives don't overlap much."

The couple have reportedly been living apart for several months, with West living at the couple's Wyoming ranch, while Kardashian and their four children have remained at their family home in Los Angeles.