'This has been on my mind for weeks.' Kayla Itsines on her plan once she gives birth.

In just a few short weeks, Kayla Itsines will welcome her first child with her partner Tobi Pearce.

But while the fitness entrepreneur boasts over 11 million followers on Instagram, it turns out we won’t be seeing much of baby Itsines after all.

Posting to Instagram yesterday, the 27-year-old personal trainer admitted that she won’t be sharing regular updates on her daughter.

“This has been something that has been on my mind for WEEKS,” she wrote.

“I want to answer your questions about whether I’ll be uploading photos of muffin on my Instagram. This could change in future but right now I’d like to say that it’s not something I want to be doing on a regular basis.”

Although she admits that she has been open about her pregnancy, Itsines explained that she is committed to keeping her Instagram page focused on health and fitness.

“I’m NOT a blogger or pregnancy lifestyle expert,” she explained.

“I’m a PERSONAL TRAINER to millions of women all over the world and that will always be the focus of this Instagram,” she continued.

“My focus OFFLINE as always, is my family. Which is why I will not be posting frequently about my daughter. I WILL however be posting photos after she is born but this will not be a regular/daily occurrence. I want to keep that part of my life as private as possible.”

Itsines and Pearce announced that they were expecting their first child on Instagram last December.

In January, Itsines shared a gender reveal video, revealing that they were expecting a baby girl.

The couple, who have been together for six years, created the Bikini Body Guide (BBG) and SWEAT app, which has earned them a combined net worth of $423 million and a place AFR’s 2018 Young Rich List.

