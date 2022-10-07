Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh met a WA farmer on a cruise. They just got engaged.

Actress Kate Walsh is set to become an honorary Aussie, announcing on Instagram that she’s engaged to West Australian farmer Andrew Nixon.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was chatting to her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman on Instagram Live when Nixon entered the frame, leading Walsh to accidentally confirm their engagement.

“Here comes the jungle cat,” Walsh said.

“That is my fiance,” she said to Brenneman, and everyone on the live.

Nixon gave the camera a small wave while Brenneman commented on their news.

“She just 100 per cent outed your engagement,” Brenneman said.

“I did. I just outed our engagement,” Walsh added, whose engagement ring was visible during the live.

Kate with Andrew Nixon. Image: Instagram. Kate with Andrew Nixon. Image: Instagram. Walsh has been living in Perth for quite some time now, having met Nixon on a cruise before COVID-19 became a pandemic in 2020.

She reportedly got ‘stuck’ here as lockdowns took hold.

“I didn’t really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least,” she told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

“I couldn’t go home initially, and now that I can, I don’t really fancy going back,” she added. “I have my own mother saying, ‘Don’t come home,’ my 86-year-old mum. We are in a very challenging time!”

Kate Walsh in 2019. Image: Getty.

Walsh is best known for her work in Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, where she starred as Dr. Addison Montgomery.

More recently, she has had recurring roles in Umbrella Academy and Emily in Paris. She is still appearing in the latter, which will debut its third season at the end of 2022, and Walsh will also appear in the upcoming series Sprung, so we’re guessing she’s splitting her time between the US and her idyllic, quieter life on the farm in Perth.

Walsh has kept her relationship with Nixon very much under wraps. He will be her second husband, given she was married once before to film executive Alex Young.

The pair married in 2007 and filed for divorce the following year, but the separation was not legally finalised until 2010.

"I don't think anyone gets married thinking that they will get divorced," Walsh told Redbook in 2009.

"Alex and I still care for each other, and I wish him nothing but the best. The silver lining to this, however, is that I have a wonderful family and a great group of friends who really showed their support and encouragement, and for that I am truly grateful."

