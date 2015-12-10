News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

sports

Kate Middleton looks stunning in Princess Diana's favourite tiara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long ago Kate Middleton outprincessed herself, when she wore Princess Margeret’s favourite tiara at a public event. Now the Duchess of Cambridge has one-upped herself again by donning her late mother-in-law’s favourite tiara.

The Duchess wore Princess Diana‘s favourite headwear – the Knot Tiara.

The 33-year-old wore the crown jewels to the Queen's annual Diplomatic Reception. She was in the same outfit she wore to the same event in 2013; a blue lace dress by Alexander McQueen. She accessorised the same too with diamond drop earrings.

She looked as glamorous as ever.

We love the jewels, and we love that the Princess wore the Knot Tiara - her late mother-in-law's favourite crown jewels.

What do you think of Kate with the Knot Tiara?

Tags: celebrities , celebrity , entertainment , royals

Related Stories

Recommended