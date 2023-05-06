The real meaning behind Kate Middleton's coronation dress.

If there's anyone who nails the brief, it's the newest Princess of Wales.

Dressed in a dazzling ivory gown underneath her royal blue robe, Kate Middleton stole the show at Charles III's coronation in London.

But it was the teeny tiny details within her dress that proved why she is the ultimate queen-in-waiting.

Arriving at Westminister Abbey alongside husband Prince William and their two littlest ones – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as Prince George was off on royal duty as a Page of Honour – the King's daughter-in-law was a vision in white.

The Alexander McQueen number was a huge nod to her 2011 wedding day look, during which Kate wore not one but two dresses by the designer. (I mean, if you know what works, work it.)

The Princess of Wales' coronation outfit, made of silk crepe with silver bullion, was embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to represent the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

But she wasn't the first royal to hide floral tributes in her dress. In the late Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation gown, there was a range of symbolic flowers including a wattle for Australia and silver fern for New Zealand.

Over the top of her dress, Kate donned a blue formal robe, believed to be at the monarch's request.

But it was the is-it-a-tiara-is-it-not headwear that rested on the 41-year-old's head that had everyone talking.

On top of her intricate up-do, was the icing on top of the cake as far as royal outfits are concerned – a matching Alexander McQueen flower crown with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread in a kind of 3D embroidery.

It was THE BEST.

While never one to skimp out on the detail, the mother-of-three accessorised by paying tribute to both the late Queen and Diana, the former Princess of Wales.

Around her neck, she wore the George VI Festoon Necklace which was created in 1950 at the request of King George VI. It was made from 105 loose diamonds that Queen Mary – Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother – used to extend her necklaces. The now triple-strand necklace was one of her late Majesty's favourite pieces.

While in a touching node to her mother-in-law, Kate wore the pearl and diamond earrings that the-then Prince Charles gave to Diana before their wedding in 1981. The jewellery became such a favourite for the People's Princess that she wore them on royal tours of Australia, Canada and Italy.

