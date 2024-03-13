The photo debacle fallout continues.

A photo agency has responded to allegations that another recent photo of Kate Middleton was digitally altered.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales shared an apology on Instagram and X over a manipulated Mother's Day image that multiple media agencies rejected.

Hours later, she was photographed in the backseat of a car with Prince William leaving Windsor Castle.

However, the photo did little to curb conspiracy theories. Instead, it further fueled speculation when social media users pointed out a discrepancy in the colour of the brick wall above the car versus what was visible through the window.

Now, the photo agency behind the image, Goff Photos, has spoken out, telling E! News that while the photos "have been cropped and lightened, nothing has been doctored."

The photographer, Jim Bennett, told PEOPLE, "We don’t change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary. Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult."

In January, it was announced that Kate would be spending two weeks in the London Clinic hospital to recover from "planned abdominal surgery", and that she will not be making any public appearances until after Easter.

However, the mystery surrounding it all has resulted in some wild conspiracy theories, with people questioning the whereabouts of the royal.

Her last public appearance was on December 25, where she joined King Charles III, William and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Price Louis, 5, for the annual walk to Sandringham Church for Christmas morning service.

Since then, there has been radio silence.

News of Kate's surgery coincided with the announcement of her father-in-law, King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, prompting him to postpone public engagements as he undergoes treatment.

