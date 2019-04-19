'She's coming home.' The cases of missing children that give Kate McCann hope.

Kate McCann’s daughter Madeleine has been missing for almost 12 years now – but the 51-year-old refuses to give up hope that she might one day come home.

Madeleine was just three when she disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007.

Kate and her husband Gerry were dining at a nearby tapas restaurant when their little girl was allegedly snatched from the bedroom where she slept alongside her twin siblings, Sean and Amelie.

But for more than a decade, Kate McCann has managed to keep her hope alive by reading about other missing children; ones who eventually made it home.

As reported by the Express, in her 2011 book, Madeleine: Our daughter's disappearance and the continuing search for her, Kate wrote about the cases:

"There are many examples of abducted children being recovered years later.

"One of the most recent to hit the news, in China in February 2011, was that of six-year-old Peng Wenle, taken at three years of age, whose father had combed the country in search of him, putting posters and pleading with local police for help.

"With the assistance of a campaign on the internet and the Chinese version of Twitter, Peng Wenle was discovered begging on the streets.

"In January 2011, Carlina White, stolen from a hospital in Harlem, New York, as a baby in 1987, was reunited with her family after 23 years. She had been brought up by her female kidnapper and, suspicious of her history, had turned to the NCMEC for help."

Kate also recounted examples from the US.

"Shawn Hornbook was abducted at the age of 10 and recovered four years later.

"Crystal Anzaldi was found seven years after being snatched at 14 months old.

"Steven Styner, kidnapped at seven, escaped from his abductor seven years later.

"Jaycee Lee Dugard spent 18 years with hers.”

Kate concludes: "How many more children are out there waiting to be found?"

The recent Netflix documentary The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann - which the McCanns refused to take part in - has brought the case brought the case back to the forefront of the news.

Speaking on the series, the former CEO of NCMEC Ernie Allen said: "There are many, many cases we can point to in which children have been found, have come home alive, after months, after years."

We - like Kate and Gerry McCann - can only hope that Madeleine becomes one of them.

