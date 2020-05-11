The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “It makes me cry.” Karl Stefanovic on ‘struggling’ to return to Today after his daughter’s birth.

Karly Stefanovic has opened up about his return to the Today show, after welcoming his daughter with Jasmine Yarbrough 10 days ago.

The 45-year-old told his co-host, Allison Langdon, he was “struggling a bit” with being back at work.

“Emotionally? Physically?” asked Allison.

“Everything hurts. I’m tired. Emotional,” Karl laughed.

“She’s sleeping okay, three hours on, three hours off. Jasmine has just taken it in her stride. She is feeding really well. It makes me cry already,” he added.

That said, Karl joked it was easier being back on the show than being at home right now. “I’d go home but it’s too much work!”

He also shared how difficult it’s been adjusting to newborn life when he has to wake up early for the show.

“Is this all part of a dream?” he asked Allison.

“It felt very difficult waking up this morning only five minutes after changing a nappy, but it’s like riding a bike, you just get used to it.”

But it sounds like it’s all been worth it.

“She is so gorgeous, 2.9 kilos of just scrumptious delight,” said Karl.

“Thank you for all your messages at home. This is a really beautiful time for us and we felt all your love.”

We’re glad to hear Karl, Jasmine and baby Harper are going well.

2. Weeks after going public with his relationship, MasterChef’s Ben Ungermann might secretly be engaged.

Just weeks after going public with his relationship with South African TV presenter Leigh-Anne Williams, it seems MasterChef’s Ben Ungermann may be secretly engaged.

The 34-year-old, who has been in a long-distance relationship with the “very private” radio host for 14 months, is said to have met Leigh-Ann in Cape Town after she interviewed him on her radio show segment, ‘Man Crush Monday’.

Since the pair started dating, the couple have been keeping in touch by meeting up in South Africa, Australia, and various destinations around the world.

In a post shared to Instagram in January, however, Leigh-Ann appears to be wearing a diamond engagement ring, sparking questions about whether the pair could be secretly engaged.

The news comes just weeks after Ben addressed his sudden exit from the MasterChef kitchen.

In March, it was confirmed that Ben had been removed from this season of MasterChef: Back To Win because he had been arrested by police due to an incident of a “personal nature”.

While Ben is still yet to speak publicly about his arrest, he did reply to an Instagram comment about how his exit will be covered by the show.

“I’m actually devastated,” one fan commented on his Instagram. “How do they edit you out?”

“That’s up to MasterChef Australia. Appreciate the support,” he replied.

3.“It’s impossibly hard to be so physically distant now.” Dr Chris Brown on his mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s.

Dr Chris Brown has shared a heartwarming Mother’s Day tribute on Instagram, revealing his mum’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The post, which included a picture of him and his mother on a farm recently, as well as one from years ago, pays tribute to his mother’s lasting impact on the man he is today.

“As a mother of 3 boys, it’s fair to say she gave up more than her fair share of time, social life and sleep. And as one of those 3 boys causing the sleep loss, you can guarantee I was always on the lookout for lighter moments where mum’s creative solutions to complex problems gave us a laugh.

“And given her current battle with Alzheimer’s, those memories are something we’re even more appreciative of…”

He elaborated on the sentiments in an interview with Stellar magazine sharing that, like everyone, social distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have been tough on his family.

“It’s impossibly hard to be so physically distant from someone for whom touch is one of a few remaining communication tools,” he said.

“But like many others, my mother is a remarkable woman still making immense sacrifices.”

4. The theory about why Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more are posting daisies all over Instagram.

Okay, we’re bored in the house and we’re in the house bored.

And we have been spending a ridiculous amount of time browsing Instagram and noticing a particular flower that is gracing the pages of some of our favourite celebrities.

All beginning with a post from pop singer, Katy Perry.

The 35-year-old shared an image of herself lying in a field of daisies – aka the title of her newest single that comes out on May 15.

Exciting stuff on its own, right?

Well, brace yourselves, because a theory by Pedestrian TV has pointed out that the calculated posting of daisies by other celebs including T-Swift, Kesha and Melanie Martinez could be pointing to something bigger.

Just one day after Katy’s announcement, rival-turned-bestie Taylor Swift shared a picture of herself in a daisy sweater captioned “biiig isolation”, with snake emojis.

Coincidence? Possibly.

But this was followed by a pic of Kesha (posted yesterday) with daisies censoring her nipples.

Not to mention Melanie Martinez’s post dedicated to flowers wherein she is posed Within. A. Daisy.

Now, if our senses are correct, all daisy-ridden signs are pointing towards a power-women collab which we are SO down for.

5. “Our total babe hero mum.” How all your favourite celebrities celebrated this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day this year was fraught with even more challenges than normal.

For some, it’s glorious. But for others, it’s a day that reminds them of their infertility, or their broken relationship with their own mum. Or it’s a painful reminder that their mum is no longer here. Or their children are no longer here.

Now let’s add COVID-19 on top of that for all the mums who wanted to celebrate, but couldn’t physically be with their children (or mothers), thanks to this crazy world we’re living in.

Thank goodness for social media, hey? Because if there was one thing that you could do yesterday, it was upload a tribute to Instagram in honour of your mum, and thankfully for our enjoyment, many of our favourite celebrities did just that.

Here’s how everyone celebrated:

Liam Hemsworth.

Liam posted a throwback photo of him and his mum from when he was a baby.

Leonie Hemsworth has three sons – Liam, Chris and Luke.

Chris also posted a photo with his mum, and his wife Elsa Pataky, who is mum to their three children.

“To all the incredible mums out there, we salute you,” he wrote in the caption.

Elsa and Chris have an eight-year-old daughter, India Rose, and twin six-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha.



