'Where are the cards for sh*t, absent mums?' What Mother's Day is like when you're estranged.

For a long time, Mother’s Day had dropped off my radar. No presents, cards or flowers were given to the matriarch in my life.

Actually that’s a lie – it was very much on my radar…

How could you miss the advertisements, restaurant deals and Hallmark stands in the lead up?

While my close friends would be celebrating the most important woman or women in their lives, I was masquerading around in my resolute exterior.

Who needs a mum? Certainly not me, not now after 15 plus years of taking care of numero uno.

I was killing it solo on Mother’s Day, burying the thoughts and emotions so deeply that I really believed I didn’t care.

Mother and daughter. What’s the big deal anyway? It’s not that important of a relationship. Can’t be.

I’m doing just fine, thank you very much. No, I don’t want to intrude on your Mother’s Day luncheon.

To clarify, I do have a mother who is very much alive, but after divorcing my father and moving in with her new husband when I was around 12, it wasn’t convenient for them to start their new life with me in tow, so my father took on the role of solo parent – albeit without a choice – to a now rebellious teenage girl.

As much as it wasn’t always a walk in the park living with Dad, I’m grateful he wanted me and did the best he knew how to keep me alive and safe.