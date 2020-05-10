'Where are the cards for sh*t, absent mums?' What Mother's Day is like when you're estranged.

For more stories about the messy reality of motherhood, check out Mamamia’s Mother’s Day hub.
For a long time, Mother’s Day had dropped off my radar. No presents, cards or flowers were given to the matriarch in my life.
Actually that’s a lie – it was very much on my radar…
How could you miss the advertisements, restaurant deals and Hallmark stands in the lead up?
Watch: A message to the people who find Mother’s Day difficult. Post continues below.
While my close friends would be celebrating the most important woman or women in their lives, I was masquerading around in my resolute exterior.
Who needs a mum? Certainly not me, not now after 15 plus years of taking care of numero uno.
I was killing it solo on Mother’s Day, burying the thoughts and emotions so deeply that I really believed I didn’t care.
Mother and daughter. What’s the big deal anyway? It’s not that important of a relationship. Can’t be.
I’m doing just fine, thank you very much. No, I don’t want to intrude on your Mother’s Day luncheon.
To clarify, I do have a mother who is very much alive, but after divorcing my father and moving in with her new husband when I was around 12, it wasn’t convenient for them to start their new life with me in tow, so my father took on the role of solo parent – albeit without a choice – to a now rebellious teenage girl.
As much as it wasn’t always a walk in the park living with Dad, I’m grateful he wanted me and did the best he knew how to keep me alive and safe.
Top Comments
I miss them so much and the hole their loss has left in my heart never stops aching. Mother’s Day for me is torture.