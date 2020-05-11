"Our total babe hero mum." How all your favourite celebrities celebrated this Mother's Day.

Mother’s Day this year was fraught with even more challenges than normal.
For some, it’s glorious. But for others, it’s a day that reminds them of their infertility, or their broken relationship with their own mum. Or it’s a painful reminder that their mum is no longer here. Or their children are no longer here.
Now let’s add COVID-19 on top of that for all the mums who wanted to celebrate, but couldn’t physically be with their children (or mothers), thanks to this crazy world we’re living in.
Thank goodness for social media, hey? Because if there was one thing that you could do yesterday, it was upload a tribute to Instagram in honour of your mum, and thankfully for our enjoyment, many of our favourite celebrities did just that.
Here’s how everyone celebrated:
Liam Hemsworth.
Liam posted a throwback photo of him and his mum from when he was a baby.
Leonie Hemsworth has three sons – Liam, Chris and Luke.
