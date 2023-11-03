Every business venture the Kardashians want you to forget.





The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have become hugely successful businesswomen, but this hasn't always been the case.

Back in the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during the 2010s, it was a very different story.

Over the years, Kris Jenner and daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, along with younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner launched a bunch of different businesses and collaborations with varied levels of success.

To celebrate the launch of Kylie's new high-fashion brand Khy, we're looking back at some of the women's most spectacular failures. Because you live, you learn, etc.

And FYI: this list will not include Rob Kardashian's many (and we mean, many) business ventures because that could be a whole other article. (I still think about his sock range, daily.)

Without further ado, here are some of the Kardashian-Jenner businesses and partnerships the family would sooner forget.

2009: Quick Trim.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian became the spokeswomen for the controversial diet supplement Quick Trim.

By 2012, the three sisters were named in a $5 million class-action lawsuit against QuickTrim which accused the product of false and deceptive marketing.

Image: QuickTrim.

2010: Kardashian Kard.

The three sisters' attempt at flogging a prepaid debit card, Kardashian Kard, was axed before it even took off. The prepaid MasterCard was heavily criticised for targeting young teenagers and charging ludicrously high fees.

The card was taken off the market.

2010: Bebe clothing line.

The trio of sisters initially signed a five-season deal with American retailer, Bebe, with the line called Kardashians for Bebe. By December of 2010, Bebe announced they were dropping the line.

“The sisters do still have relevance,” Bebe president Emilia Fabricant told WWD. “But at Bebe we need to move with fashion and we want to be first in the fashion world with everybody else and not fall behind. We are definitely assessing the situation.”

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at Bebe Rodeo Drive. Image: Getty.

2010: Kardashian Glamour Tan.

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney started their own fake-tan brand, Kardashian Glamour Tan, which included a self-tanner gel. The brand was eventually discontinued.

2011: Kardashian Khaos.

The family opened a souvenir store in Las Vegas selling merchandise like key rings, beach towels and t-shirts. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney often made appearances in the store for meet-and-greets with fans.

But by 2014, the store had shut down.

2011: Unisex fragrance, Unbreakable.

Then-married couple Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom released a unisex fragrance called Unbreakable and then Unbreakable Joy the following year.

The ad campaign curiously had Khloe's face almost completely covered by her hair. You behind there, KoKo?

Unbreakable's advertising campaign.

As we now know, the pair were actually... quite breakable. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 and no one has spoken about the fragrance since.

2012: The X-Factor.

Khloe was recruited to host the 2012 season of The X Factor with Mario Lopez. After just one season, she was reportedly axed from the show with Lopez returning the following year to host solo.

2013: Kris.

The family's pivot from being part of a reality TV ensemble to hosting came full circle with Kris Jenner's failed talk show, Kris. The show was given a six-week trial but wasn't picked up for a full season before being officially cancelled the following year.

2014: Dystopian novel, Rebels: City of Indra: The Story of Lex and Livia.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner released a sci-fi novel when they were teenagers. The novel received wildly negative reviews and the book's ghostwriter, Maya Sloan, was heavily trolled for taking part in the project.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner signing copies in 2014. Image: Getty.

2017: Fyre Festival.

The Kardashian-Jenner family ended up stuck in a massive controversy after Fyre Festival turned out to be an expensive disaster. Kendall Jenner was reportedly paid $275,000 to promote the festival in an Instagram post.

2017: Kendall + Kylie 'Rock Vs. Rap' collection.

Now this was an odd choice. Kendall and Kylie launched a line of vintage t-shirts for Kendall + Kylie which featured shirts with musicians like Tupac Shakur and Biggie on them, but with the Jenner sisters' faces superimposed over the top of the artists.

The sisters were sued for copyright infringement, accused of cultural appropriation, and exploiting Black and deceased artists. Kendall + Kylie quickly removed the shirts from their website and issued an apology.

2020: Flat Tummy Co.

Khloe Kardashian shared an Instagram post promoting Flat Tummy meal replacement shakes. She told her millions of followers: "Loving how my tummy looks right now you guys! I brought @flattummyco's meal replacement shakes into my routine about 2 weeks ago, and the progress is undeniable."

The post prompted immediate backlash with actress and body-positivity activist, Jameela Jamil, calling out the Kardashian sister for promoting "eating disorder culture," she wrote on Twitter.

2021: Kylie Swim.

A few years before launching Khy, makeup queen Kylie Jenner made her first step into the fashion industry with a line of swimwear. But Kylie Swim was a PR disaster: customers complained the swimsuits were poorly constructed and too sheer to be worn in water. Read about all the brand's controversies here.

Kylie Swim has since been removed from Jenner's website.

2022: Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

After Kourtney was named Boohoo's sustainability ambassador and launched a collaboration with the brand, the reality star was accused of 'greenwashing'.

Kourtney's decision to team up with Boohoo was seen as hypocritical considering how vocal Kourtney has been in the past about sustainability and the environment, which appeared at odds with partnering with a fast fashion brand.

