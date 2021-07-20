Married for 19 years and 3 kids: Inside Julia Roberts' ultra private family life.

Julia Roberts has graced our screens for over three decades.

From her breakout role in Pretty Woman to leading lady in the iconic film Notting Hill (and many, many other rom coms), Roberts has continued to find success in Hollywood.

But despite her years in the spotlight, Roberts has kept her family life private.

The 53-year-old shares three kids, including twins, with her husband of 19 years, Danny Moder, 52.

Just last week, one of their 16-year-old twins, Hazel, made headlines when she walked the red carpet alongside her father at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The father-daughter duo attended the premiere of the film Flag Day, where Moder worked as a cinematographer.

Danny and Hazel Moder at the Cannes Film Festival. Image: Getty.

Following Hazel's red carpet debut, we decided to take a look at what else we know about Julia Roberts' family, including her marriage to Danny Moder and her famous niece.

How Julia Roberts met Danny Moder.

Much like her family life, Roberts keeps her relationship with her husband relatively quiet.

The pair met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican, where Roberts starred alongside Brad Pitt.

Moder was married to makeup artist Vera Steimberg at the time while Roberts was in a relationship with actor Benjamin Bratt.

When the pair got together, it caused quite an uproar. But Roberts has always maintained she wasn't the reason Moder split from his ex-wife.

"He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me," she told Oprah 2003. "And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

"I’m an easy person to point the finger at — ‘she did it’ — and I see that. I don’t begrudge people the easy finger-point. It just doesn’t happen to be so."

After his divorce was finalised the couple married on July 4, 2002, at Roberts' New Mexico ranch.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder at a Gala dinner last year. Image: Getty.

Looking back, the actress says meeting and marrying Moder was a "real seismic shift".

"That was the first [feeling] like 'my life will never be the same' in the most incredible, indescribable way," she said on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in 2018.

The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

"19 years... Just getting started!" Roberts wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the couple.

Moder also shared a photo on his Instagram to celebrate.

"Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea… just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time," he captioned the post.

Their life with three kids.

Two years after tying the knot, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder welcomed their first children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, in 2004.

Three years later they welcomed their son Henry in 2007.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2018, Roberts shared a conversation she had with her kids about her fame.

"I don’t think they will ever have a true sense of that," she told the publication.

"Once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You’re famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'"

Aside from Hazel's red carpet debut, the world doesn't see much of Roberts' kids.

However, their dad has shared a few photos on Instagram over the years.

A famous niece.

One famous family member we do hear about is Roberts' niece Emma Roberts.

The Scream Queens star has had a close relationship with her Aunt since she was a kid and has formative memories of watching her on set.

"My mum and I would stay with my Aunt Julia when I was really young, so I grew up on sets," Emma Roberts told Glamour in 2015.

"I just found this old Polaroid of me on the set of Erin Brockovich, in one of my Aunt Julia's super-padded dresses from the movie, with the biggest smile on my face. I'd cry when I had to leave. I loved that it felt like camp."

The pair are still close today with Julia’s brother, Eric Roberts, telling US Magazine last year that his sister and daughter are "both such Robertses".

"It’s really cool to look at them. I love seeing them together," he told the publication.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.