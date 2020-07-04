Two called off engagements and a teenage romance with Liam Neeson: Julia Roberts' relationships.

We all know how romantic comedies go.

Loveable, complicated woman trips through life and a string of not-right romances until she finds her person, the person who shifts her world on its axis. Cue climactic wedding and maybe a quick glimpse into the future of little children running around while a heart-warming ballad swells.

For Julia Roberts, one of the genre's most legendary stars, it's not all that far from reality. (Well, minus the swelling ballad...)

This is how the Oscar-winning actor ended up with her happy ending.

The leading men.

Early in her career, Julia Roberts did what girlfriends have been warning against since women entered the workforce: she fell for a colleague.

At the age of 19, the Georgia-born actor reportedly dated Liam Neeson, 35, whom she met on the set of the 1988 film Satisfaction. The following year, she began a relationship with her Steel Magnolias co-star, Dylan McDermott, which included a brief engagement.

And then, in 1990, along came Kiefer Sutherland.

The pair got together after starring in the aptly titled box-office flop, Flatliners, and soon became engaged.

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland. Image: Getty.





Theirs was billed as one of the weddings of the decade. Some 150 guests had been invited to witness Hollywood's most bankable star wed her leading man at 20th Century Fox's Soundstage 14, which had been transformed into a garden-like paradise for the event, People reported.