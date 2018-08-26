The controversial moment that resulted in lost work for comedian Julia Morris.

It was the Logies moment that left many viewers uncomfortable, calling Julia Morris’ “You Can’t Touch This” skit an insensitive trivialisation of sexual assault in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

According to Morris, the public backlash spread so far as to cost her work in the industry.

“I had been asked to come and host a mental health lunch and I got a note from the CEO of the charity saying would I ‘clarify my position on sexual assault’, as a pre-emptive strike in case anybody complains about me on the day of the function,” the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-host told FairFax Media.

“It was two days after it happened. I sent them back an email saying, ‘I think it’s best that you move forward with the function with someone else.’

“There was no way… No thanks. It’s like if you didn’t get it, I can’t help you.”

Morris believed that as a female working in the entertainment industry the intentions behind her Logies skit were clear and did not require further explanation.

The Mamamia Out Loud team explain what the Time’s Up movement is actually about… (Post continues after audio.)

“It’s like, uh, I wonder what my position on sexual assault and the #MeToo movement would be, being a woman who’s worked in this business for 35 years. I wonder what my position would be, idiot.”

Morris cited a deeper problem attached to the criticism thrown her way, explaining that people in her industry are being made to tread too carefully in “fear of the flaming”.

“Everybody’s scared, no one knows what to say anymore… It’s a straining time to be in television.”