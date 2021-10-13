No breakfast, homeschooling and family movie nights: A day in the life of Julia Morris.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, fascinating people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for comedian and co-host of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Julia Morris when she's not filming.

Julia Morris lives two quite different lives.

When she's filming I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! the comedian is in work mode, co-hosting alongside Dr Chris Brown and working up to 17 hours a day. But when she's home, like right now, she's mum - making breakfast, doing household chores, and raising her two teenage daughters, Ruby and Sophie.

Need some life hacks? Julia Morris is here to help. Post continues below.

Since returning from filming next year's season of the reality show in Murwillumbah, New South Wales (they pre-recorded it due to concerns surrounding COVID), Morris has re-entered another Melbourne lockdown. Her usual morning begins early with a walk.

"I am up, latte'd, and walking at 7.30am most days for an hour before it’s time to fire up my 'Mum-cha' trolley and start the breakfast service," Morris told Mamamia.

"Toast? Cereal? Porridge? Smoothie? The ladies finally settle on something different each and then... homeschooling starts."

While Morris prepares breakfast for Ruby and Sophie, the comedian and Nescafe ambassador doesn't have her first meal until midday.

"Breakfast is not really for me as I fast till lunchtime. I may treat myself to a quick two-minute break to recharge with a second cup of NESCAFE Cafe Creations Cappuccino before school starts," she said.

"Then it’s time for a quick Mummy whip around, tidying up and popping on a few loads of washing. [Before I] clean up breakfast and get the Mum-cha trolley ready for a mid-morning school snack."

After that's all done, Morris gets stuck into some spring cleaning.

"I have been using the lockdown time to have a big cull of the cupboards," she said.

"Over the years, we have lived in Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and Avoca. So naturally, you gather a lot of stuff along the way, so my garage is like a sea of charity bags."

Then it's time for lunch.

Like many of us, the comedian found comfort in food during lockdown. So, knowing she would be filming I'm A Celeb, Morris made some lifestyle changes.

"I ate my way through the past 18 months and was not feeling my best. None of my clothes fit, and even my tracksuit trousers needed some elastic adjustments," she explained.

"I have slowed down my sugar intake and keep things fresh and simple—lots of hot water. So, for lunch, maybe some chicken salad or a couple of eggs on toast."

She also ensures she gets some form of fitness in each day - whether that's her morning walk or a personal training session twice a week.

By the afternoon, it's time for Morris' second last 'Mum-cha' trolley service of the day: afternoon tea.

"Watermelon? Nutella toast? Some non-activated almonds?" she said of what she offers her girls.

"Then it’s more pottering [in the] late afternoon. Maybe some cheeky laundry folding before it’s time to beg the ladies for an idea of what the trolley can offer them for dinner.

"Risotto? Peas and pasta? Salmon? And just like that, the afternoon has dissolved."

Once their household has decided on what's for dinner, they'll sit down, eat and watch a family movie.

"Frozen has seen a few runs, as has High School Musical 2 and, of course, Napoleon Dynamite," Morris said.

"Double screening is an absolute must, but no phone calls. It’s the best way to unwind, and sometimes, it’s the first time I have seen the ladies all day except when I have been feeding them.

"And even then, serving food to teenagers is like one of those coffin money boxes, and just the hand comes out to drag the food into the teenage room."

While her days at home and on-set are polar opposites, Morris counts herself lucky that she gets this time to go at a slower pace.

"I am lucky that I have the time to stop at home in between brutal work hours. It allows me to throw myself into the day-to-day and embrace the mundanity of housework to bring down my cortisol levels," she said.

"However, when I am at work, it’s a proper full-body onslaught," she added.

After the movie finishes, Morris will head to bed. But while she gets under the cover early, she might not be asleep until much later.

"I think of myself as an early to bed person, but truthfully, I am still not turning that light off till midnight. So, it doesn’t even matter if I get into bed at 9.30pm, suddenly, it’s midnight. Doh," she said.

"When I am working, I have such strict sleeping hours to keep up with some of the 17 hour days of high-octane personality.

"When I am at home, I like to wind down and try to go with the flow."

Read more day in the life articles here:

Feature Image: Instagram/@ladyjuliamorris