Grab the tinsel, because the Stan Original Christmas Film Jones Family Christmas has gone into production.

It's never too early to start counting down until the holidays, especially since the Stan Original Christmas Film Jones Family Christmas has officially gone into production.

Based on the audio play by Tegan Higginbotham, Jones Family Christmas is billed as a warm-hearted multi-generational comedy. A story told through the lens of an Australian family whose Christmas is impacted by bushfires and stars Heather Mitchell (Love Me) and Ella Scott Lynch (Love Child).

The film centres around an eccentric grandmother named Heather Jones (Mitchell) who, after many failed attempts, has finally managed to get her entire family under one roof for Christmas.

But in this rural home, all is not merry and bright.

From heartbreak and depression, to meddling mothers and forced frivolity, the audience will soon learn that every member of Heather’s extended family is fighting their own internal battle. But before Heather has a chance to interrogate her kids about their failing love lives, the family receives a fire evacuation order.

During Christmas, the Jones family finds themselves on the run and as danger closes in, Heather and her family must band together as they remember that family is what matters most.

The Stan Original Film Jones Family Christmas is now in production. Image: Stan

The Jones Family Christmas cast also includes Max McKenna (While The Men Are Away), Neil Melville (Brilliant Lies), Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons), Dushan Philips (The Stan Original Series The Gloaming), Tahlee Fereday (Fisk), Jimmy Rees (Giggle and Hoot), Genevieve Morris (The Stan Original Series No Activity), Marg Downey (The Newsreader), Tegan Higginbotham (Oddball), Michael Logo (Colin From Accounts), Akhilesh Jain (Deendayal Ek Yug Purush), Bev Killick (Savage River) and Australian comedian Tanya Hennessey (Wellmania).

The Stan Original Film Jones Family Christmas is directed by Stef Smith (It’s Fine, I’m Fine), written by Tegan Higginbotham (This Is Littleton) and produced by Richard Kelly and John Molloy at 2Jons Productions (The Stan Original Series The Gloaming), with production investment from VicScreen.

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said following the success of Stan's original productions A Sunburnt Christmas, Christmas on the Farm and Christmas Ransom, that Stan is delighted to bring audiences another festive, feel-good film.

"Another heart-warming family comedy with the incredible Heather Mitchell leading the cast," she said. "We look forward to working with director Stef Smith, writer Tegan Higginbotham and the talented team at 2Jons on this joyous production.”

Feature image: Stan.