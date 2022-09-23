Joelle Rich represented Johnny Depp in his 2020 UK libel case. Now, she's dating him.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Reports have emerged that Johnny Depp is in a relationship with one of the lawyers who represented him, Joelle Rich.

The news was confirmed by Page Six, who also reported that Rich, who lives in London, is currently separated from her former partner, but not yet divorced.

Depp and Rich would have known each other for quite some years now, given she acted as Depp’s defence at his 2020 libel case in the UK, where he sued the Sun Newspaper over an article that called him a “wife-beater”.

He ultimately lost the case, with the court ruling the Sun had proved what they’d written in the article to be “substantially true”. However, Depp won another libel case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that was filed in the United States in 2022.

Rich did not represent Depp in his US case, however she was often seen at the courthouse throughout the trial.

Despite their potentially blooming relationship, rumours also emerged that Depp was having a relationship with his US defence lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

She was quick to correct the record however, calling the allegations “sexist” and “unethical”.

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close,” she said to People Magazine in June. “But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she continued.

“It’s unfortunate, and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Camille Vasquez makes a statement outside the Virginia courthouse. Image: Getty.

Reports have assumed that Rich attended the Virginia courtroom to support Depp, given there was no legal requirement for her to attend.

The trial, which ran for over a month, ended in June this year with the jury finding that Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, had defamed him in an article she wrote for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Depp was awarded $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages.

The trial was followed closely around the world, given the livestream of the proceedings was readily available, and easy to find on the social media platform TikTok.

During the trial, Depp’s ex-girlfriends Kate Moss and Ellen Barkin appeared as witnesses. As a rebuttal witness, Moss cleared up a rumour that Depp had pushed her down the stairs while they were together. Barkin gave evidence on Heard’s side, testifying to Depp’s history of violent behaviour, and claiming he once threw a wine bottle in her direction.

Depp stated on social media that he originally planned to appeal the outcome of his UK libel case, but no further details have since come to light.

At the time of the verdict, he was asked to resign from the Warner Bros. production of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in which he had starred as the character Grindelwald.

Recently, Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, but otherwise seems currently focused on his career in music.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.



Feature image: Getty.