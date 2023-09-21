'The children were not abducted.' The Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce just got messier.

Sophie Turner has filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas, asking their two children be returned to England.

In the documents seen by People magazine, Turner requested "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," asserting that Jonas' "wrongful retention" of their daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old baby whose name is not publicly known, began on September 20.

The documents reportedly state that Turner and Jonas had agreed to move to England as their "forever home" during conversations last Christmas.

They sold their house in Miami and were in the process of buying a home in Turner's home country before the divorce, according to the lawsuit.

"The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England," the documents state, and reportedly relocated in April.

Turner began filming Joan, a miniseries in the UK a month later.

They had agreed that their children would join Jonas on the road when his tour with the Jonas Brothers began on August 12, because he had more daytime hours to spend with them, but the document noted Turner's "hesitation" about the "temporary arrangement".

Turner alleges that the breakdown of their marriage happened "very suddenly" after an argument on August 15 — Jonas' birthday — with Jonas filing for divorce on September 5 after days of speculation by media and fans. She supposedly learned about their split "through the media", according to the lawsuit.

Two weeks later, the pair met up to discuss next steps, at which point Turner reiterated their plan to move to England and Jonas expressed a change of heart.

"The Father has possession of the children's passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother," the documents state.

They also allege that on September 19, Jonas' legal team confirmed to Turner that he would not return their passports or provide consent for the children to move.

According to the suit, they had always planned for Turner to spend a week with the children in New York in September after her filming commitments ended, before returning home to England with them on September 20.

Turner intends to file a similar lawsuit in the UK, where her case would allegedly be a "breach" of her custody rights.

Jonas' has responded to the lawsuit in a statement through his reps, calling it a "harsh legal position" that goes against the "amicable co-parenting setup" he believed they were working towards when they met up last Sunday.

"Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately," the rep told Page Six.

"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK," his rep said, noting the children were born in the US so are American citizens (according to Turner's lawsuit, they are dual citizens of the UK as well).

The rep slammed the suits use of the word abduction, which in the full documents appears to be used when naming the Hague Convention that Turner is using to support her claim (Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction).

"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted," Jonas' rep said.

The rep also stated Jonas disavowed any negative stories about Turner from 'sources'. Around the time of divorce proceedings, sources told various outlets that Turner's partying was an issue for him and claimed he saw her do or say something on their ring light camera that ended the marriage for him.

"Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie," the rep's statement said.

"They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views."

Turner and Jonas announced their separation in a joint Instagram statement earlier this month.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement read.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

They began dating in 2016 and married in 2019.

Feature image: Getty.