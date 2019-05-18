Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I was a horrible, nasty brat.” Jessika Power has come to a realisation about her time on Married at First Sight.

Well. Isn’t hindsight a wonderful thing?

Married at First Sight‘s Jessika Power has done some reflecting since her appearance on the Channel Nine show.

And she’s come to the same conclusion us all of us, that her behaviour on MAFS perhaps wasn’t… the best.

When asked on Instagram if she thought she was “kind to others”, the star had a clear response: “No I wasn’t.”

“I was a horrible nasty brat,” she told her 212,000 followers. “However that was filmed six months ago almost and I have learnt A LOT about myself since then.”

“It’s a very strange situation to be in also — you wouldn’t never know until you live through it.”

Jessika was matched with Mick on the show before she pursued a relationship with fellow contestant Dan Webbs.

The couple stayed together after filming ceased, but broke up after they had a fight on live television while appearing on Talking Married.

2. R.I.P. Grumpy Cat. Internet legend. Lover of… nothing.



The internet’s favourite feline, Grumpy Cat, passed away this week due to complications from a recent urinary tract infection.

She was just seven years old.

Although her real name is Tadar Sauce, Grumpy Cat has been part of the public consciousness since September 2012, when the brother of her owner, Bryan, shared photos of her face on a Reddit forum.

Her distinctive features, which are believed to be the result of her ‘feline dwarfism,’ saw her became an immediate online sensation, and she subsequently amassed more than 2.6 million Instagram followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on Twitter.

Fans were alerted to her death on Friday via her official Twitter account.

“Some days are grumpier than others…,” wrote Tabatha, her owner.

“She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mummy, Tabatha.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

There is a short disclaimer stating that it's therapeutic benefits are "legally and conventionally not recognised."

Bummer.

For those wanting to DIY the trend, we've got great news. Tonight's full moon will be in full force at Sunday 3am Sunday, so you better get your buckets and bowls of H2[glow] at the ready.

4. The Cannes red carpet happened, and so did early 2000s school formal hair.



Models, actresses, singers and other notable figures are currently glamming up the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and we have made an observation.

Among the swishy, feathery and otherwise-delightful gowns, is a hair trend last observed during high school formals circa late '90s, early 2000s.

Namely, the scalp-pulling updo complete with a mop-esque pile of curls sitting up top.

Here is Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) wearing the trend in the 1999 teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You...

And here is supermodel and certified-fashionista, Bella Hadid also sporting the look.

Though not quite peak-2000s as Bella, actresses Penelope Cruz and Elle Fanning also wore a variation of the look.

Now we patiently wait for the spaghetti-strap party dress and body glitter to also make a comeback.

5. Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian have brought us 2019’s most surprising feud.

In the most unexpected celebrity news of the year, Aussie celebrities Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian are feuding.

And this isn’t a sly-dig, cryptic-clue kind of feud. No. These two have made it abundantly clear that they really don’t like each other.

Let’s start from the beginning.

In 2016, Guy Sebastian and Iggy Azalea were co-hosts on X-Factor Australia. At the time, there was obvious tension between the two. And now they’re making no secret of the fact that they still hold a strong dislike for each other.

“I never liked Iggy,” Guy Sebastian, 37, told the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday morning.

“She was awful to me!” he continued, referring to their time on the reality TV show. “Like I had stuff on with my kids, she made us all wait for like three hours or something and then rocks up and has attitude. Like if I’m making everyone wait, which happens ‘cause you know, I’m not the best with time, but at least charm it on a bit.

“Go, ‘Oh I’m so sorry I’m late’. Make up something. And just charm them a little.”

But Iggy, Guy shared, wasn’t into apologising.

“Iggy would walk in and she’d go, ‘My time’s my time. Whatever. Get over it’.”

To see how Iggy responded in her since-deleted tweets, read our full story on this feud here.